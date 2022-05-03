https://sputniknews.com/20220503/moral-outrage--juicy-gossip-research-reveals-which-people-can-be-trusted-to-keep-secrets-1095231205.html

There are specific categories of people who can't keep secrets and they are the ones to avoid when you feel the urge to “come clean”, claims a recent study.It is always a difficult decision whether to share private facts about oneself with others, as one might have to deal with some pretty unpleasant consequences of this choice.New research on secret-keeping, published in an online issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, could help identify the people that one could safely divulge innermost thoughts, sentiments and actions to.The research, Morality, punishment, and revealing other people’s secrets, carried out by Jessica Salerno of the University of Arizona and Michael Slepian of Columbia University, is based on a series of nine studies. Using hypothetical scenarios, events such as hackers leaking citizens’ private information and modelling participants’ behavioral choices to keep or reveal diverse secrets, the ASU-Columbia research team singled out the following categories of “secret-keepers”.The first are those who are inclined to reveal “immoral” secrets as a form of punishment, driven by their own sense of “moral outrage.” If this feeling of outrage is high enough, then individuals falling into that category will reveal the secret, even if the secret-teller is a friend.The second category are those naturally inclined to gossip.If a juicy secret is deemed “highly gossip-worthy” by these people, even if it doesn’t evoke “moral outrage”, they will be compelled to share it with others.Other people are also prone to reveal secrets if they believe that they might earn them “social capital.” Social capital refers to the links and bonds people form through friendships and acquaintances.Regarding which secrets are the most difficult for people to keep, the research suggested that one should first determine the level of moral outrage or gossip-worthiness linked to them.Thus, secrets about a stealthy habit or addiction (non-drug-related), planning an abortion, organizing a surprise for someone, or cheating or lying to get into work or school were the most easy to keep.On the other hand, the most difficult secrets to keep the lid on, according to the study, were those involving hurting another person or oneself, and being dissatisfied with one’s work or private relationship.“Across a wide variety of commonly kept secrets — ranging from being unhappy at work to sexual infidelity — people revealed other people’s secrets 30% of the time on average,” said Salerno, adding:Those involved in the study concluded that while confiding in someone provided relief to the secret-holder, it is important to know how to “choose those confidants wisely.”

