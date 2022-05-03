https://sputniknews.com/20220503/germans-ask-govt-to-deport-ukraines-ambassador-after-he-calls-scholz-offended-liverwurst-sausage-1095241502.html

Germans Ask Gov’t to Deport Ukraine’s Ambassador After He Calls Scholz ‘Offended Liverwurst Sausage’

Germans Ask Gov’t to Deport Ukraine’s Ambassador After He Calls Scholz ‘Offended Liverwurst Sausage’

The insult came following Olaf Scholz’s announcement on Monday that he wouldn’t be booking a trip to Ukraine anytime soon due to the Ukrainian side’s snub of... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T18:40+0000

2022-05-03T18:40+0000

2022-05-03T18:40+0000

sausage

andriy melnyk

olaf scholz

germany

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095241476_0:50:1055:643_1920x0_80_0_0_47e7fee36a2f635d5746f631751aae5f.png

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has slammed Chancellor Scholz over his refusal to travel to Kiev, telling the dpa news agency that “playing an offended liverwurst sausage doesn’t sound very statesmanlike.”“This is about the most brutal war of annihilation since the Nazi attack on Ukraine, not a kindergarten,” Melnyk said.Speaking to German media on Monday night, Scholz said that Kiev’s decision not to allow Steinmeier to visit the country during the president’s whirlwind trip to Eastern Europe in mid-April was “standing in the way” of his own visit.“You can’t do that,” the chancellor said, calling Ukrainian authorities’ snub “remarkable” given how much military and financial support Berlin has given Kiev in recent months.Melnyk said President Volodymyr Zelensky would be “happy” to receive Scholz in Kiev, but added that “what Ukraine would like much more than any symbolic visit is for the [coalition] government to quickly implement the Bundestag’s proposal for the delivery of heavy weapons.”The ambassador went on to criticize Berlin for failing to deliver the ammunition to accompany the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks already sent.Johann Wadephul, deputy leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union party, slammed Melnyk over the remarks, saying the ambassador's “tone" was "inappropriate.” Gregor Gysi, a prominent member of the opposition Die Linke (‘The Left’) in the Bundestag, said the diplomat’s remarks were “unacceptable.”A spirited discussion containing over 7,000 replies broke out in the comments section of Spiegel’s article on Melnyk’s statement, with users demanding an apology from the ambassador or demanding that he be sent home.“This should not detract from our assistance to Ukraine. But maybe we should finally put the talk of Ukraine’s EU membership to rest?” another person asked.Melnyk has repeatedly attracted controversy since his appointment as ambassador by then-President Petro Poroshenko in December 2014. Last year, he warned that Kiev may have to develop nuclear weapons if it wasn’t allowed to join NATO.In early February, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that Melnyk was considered “a pain in the a**” by Germany’s political establishment, to the point where officials have going out of their way to avoid dealing with him.Last month, Melnyk branded Steinmeier a “Russian agent of influence,” prompting former vice chancellor and Social Democratic Party chief Sigmar Gabriel to accuse the diplomat of spreading “dangerous” conspiracy theories.

https://sputniknews.com/20220501/german-chancellor-opposes-unilateral-actions-on-arms-supplies-to-kiev-1095183559.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220430/germany-refuses-to-pay-for-russian-gas-in-rubles-1095167510.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220417/berlin-shouldnt-tolerate-conspiracy-theories-spread-by-ukrainian-officials-ex-vice-chancellor-says-1094833509.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

sausage, andriy melnyk, olaf scholz, germany, ukraine