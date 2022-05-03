International
'The Road to Yalta' Int'l WWII Song Festival: Final
Germans Ask Gov’t to Deport Ukraine’s Ambassador After He Calls Scholz ‘Offended Liverwurst Sausage’
Germans Ask Gov’t to Deport Ukraine’s Ambassador After He Calls Scholz ‘Offended Liverwurst Sausage’
The insult came following Olaf Scholz’s announcement on Monday that he wouldn’t be booking a trip to Ukraine anytime soon due to the Ukrainian side’s snub of... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has slammed Chancellor Scholz over his refusal to travel to Kiev, telling the dpa news agency that “playing an offended liverwurst sausage doesn’t sound very statesmanlike.”“This is about the most brutal war of annihilation since the Nazi attack on Ukraine, not a kindergarten,” Melnyk said.Speaking to German media on Monday night, Scholz said that Kiev’s decision not to allow Steinmeier to visit the country during the president’s whirlwind trip to Eastern Europe in mid-April was “standing in the way” of his own visit.“You can’t do that,” the chancellor said, calling Ukrainian authorities’ snub “remarkable” given how much military and financial support Berlin has given Kiev in recent months.Melnyk said President Volodymyr Zelensky would be “happy” to receive Scholz in Kiev, but added that “what Ukraine would like much more than any symbolic visit is for the [coalition] government to quickly implement the Bundestag’s proposal for the delivery of heavy weapons.”The ambassador went on to criticize Berlin for failing to deliver the ammunition to accompany the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks already sent.Johann Wadephul, deputy leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union party, slammed Melnyk over the remarks, saying the ambassador's “tone" was "inappropriate.” Gregor Gysi, a prominent member of the opposition Die Linke (‘The Left’) in the Bundestag, said the diplomat’s remarks were “unacceptable.”A spirited discussion containing over 7,000 replies broke out in the comments section of Spiegel’s article on Melnyk’s statement, with users demanding an apology from the ambassador or demanding that he be sent home.“This should not detract from our assistance to Ukraine. But maybe we should finally put the talk of Ukraine’s EU membership to rest?” another person asked.Melnyk has repeatedly attracted controversy since his appointment as ambassador by then-President Petro Poroshenko in December 2014. Last year, he warned that Kiev may have to develop nuclear weapons if it wasn’t allowed to join NATO.In early February, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that Melnyk was considered “a pain in the a**” by Germany’s political establishment, to the point where officials have going out of their way to avoid dealing with him.Last month, Melnyk branded Steinmeier a “Russian agent of influence,” prompting former vice chancellor and Social Democratic Party chief Sigmar Gabriel to accuse the diplomat of spreading “dangerous” conspiracy theories.
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/german-chancellor-opposes-unilateral-actions-on-arms-supplies-to-kiev-1095183559.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220430/germany-refuses-to-pay-for-russian-gas-in-rubles-1095167510.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/berlin-shouldnt-tolerate-conspiracy-theories-spread-by-ukrainian-officials-ex-vice-chancellor-says-1094833509.html
germany
ukraine
sausage, andriy melnyk, olaf scholz, germany, ukraine

Germans Ask Gov’t to Deport Ukraine’s Ambassador After He Calls Scholz ‘Offended Liverwurst Sausage’

18:40 GMT 03.05.2022
© Photo : YouTube / tagesschauUkrainian Ambassador to Ukraine Andriy Melnyk during an appearance on German television. Screenshot.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Ukraine Andriy Melnyk during an appearance on German television. Screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
© Photo : YouTube / tagesschau
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
The insult came following Olaf Scholz’s announcement on Monday that he wouldn’t be booking a trip to Ukraine anytime soon due to the Ukrainian side’s snub of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier last month over his supposed “close ties to Russia.”
Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has slammed Chancellor Scholz over his refusal to travel to Kiev, telling the dpa news agency that “playing an offended liverwurst sausage doesn’t sound very statesmanlike.”
“This is about the most brutal war of annihilation since the Nazi attack on Ukraine, not a kindergarten,” Melnyk said.
Speaking to German media on Monday night, Scholz said that Kiev’s decision not to allow Steinmeier to visit the country during the president’s whirlwind trip to Eastern Europe in mid-April was “standing in the way” of his own visit.
“You can’t do that,” the chancellor said, calling Ukrainian authorities’ snub “remarkable” given how much military and financial support Berlin has given Kiev in recent months.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference with the leaders of the three Baltic states, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvia Prime Minister Karins, ahead of consultations on Ukraine crisis, at the Chancellery, Berlin, Thursday Feb. 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
German Chancellor Opposes Unilateral Actions on Arms Supplies to Kiev
1 May, 13:22 GMT
Melnyk said President Volodymyr Zelensky would be “happy” to receive Scholz in Kiev, but added that “what Ukraine would like much more than any symbolic visit is for the [coalition] government to quickly implement the Bundestag’s proposal for the delivery of heavy weapons.”
The ambassador went on to criticize Berlin for failing to deliver the ammunition to accompany the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks already sent.
Johann Wadephul, deputy leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union party, slammed Melnyk over the remarks, saying the ambassador's “tone" was "inappropriate.” Gregor Gysi, a prominent member of the opposition Die Linke (‘The Left’) in the Bundestag, said the diplomat’s remarks were “unacceptable.”
A spirited discussion containing over 7,000 replies broke out in the comments section of Spiegel’s article on Melnyk’s statement, with users demanding an apology from the ambassador or demanding that he be sent home.
“This ambassador sprays poison from his mouth nonstop and then is surprised that the chancellor isn’t coming, and insults him again. What’s the point? This is not a diplomat. But what can you expect from a fan of [Stepan] Bandera [a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator]. I like that Scholz just ignores him,” one of the top rated comments said.
“This should not detract from our assistance to Ukraine. But maybe we should finally put the talk of Ukraine’s EU membership to rest?” another person asked.
“Who is the offended liver sausage here?” a third quipped. “I hope Melnyk will finally get formally summoned and, if possible, deported. He doesn’t respect our democracy,” another wrote.
A pressure valve is pictured at a natural gas control centre of Turkey's Petroleum and Pipeline Corporation - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2022
Germany Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles
30 April, 12:55 GMT
Melnyk has repeatedly attracted controversy since his appointment as ambassador by then-President Petro Poroshenko in December 2014. Last year, he warned that Kiev may have to develop nuclear weapons if it wasn’t allowed to join NATO.
In early February, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that Melnyk was considered “a pain in the a**” by Germany’s political establishment, to the point where officials have going out of their way to avoid dealing with him.
Last month, Melnyk branded Steinmeier a “Russian agent of influence,” prompting former vice chancellor and Social Democratic Party chief Sigmar Gabriel to accuse the diplomat of spreading “dangerous” conspiracy theories.
Dark clouds hang over the Reichstag, the German parliament Bundestag building, in Berlin. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
Berlin Shouldn’t Tolerate Conspiracy Theories Spread by Ukrainian Officials, Ex-Vice Chancellor Says
17 April, 12:02 GMT
