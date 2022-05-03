https://sputniknews.com/20220503/bp-reports-massive-loss-in-q1-after-withdrawing-stake-in-russias-rosneft-1095228940.html

BP Reports Massive Loss in Q1 After Withdrawing Stake in Russia's Rosneft

BP Reports Massive Loss in Q1 After Withdrawing Stake in Russia's Rosneft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK oil and gas company BP announced on Tuesday that it lost more than $20 billion in the first quarter of 2022, mostly due its divestment... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Loss attributable to bp shareholders in the first quarter was $20.4 billion compared with a profit of $4.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021," BP said in the Q1 2022 financial report, adding that its decision to exit its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft and other businesses with Rosneft in Russia resulted in the loss of $1.5 billion and $24 billion in pre-tax charges.At the same time, the company noted that its operating cash flow in the first quarter grew from $6.1 billion to $8.2 billion compared to last year.The company's oil production for the first quarter is reported to be 1,286 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is 1.7% lower last year.

