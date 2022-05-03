International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Borrell: More Russian Banks Will Be Disconnected From SWIFT System
Borrell: More Russian Banks Will Be Disconnected From SWIFT System
The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on Monday announced the disconnection of even more Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, although without disclosing details.According to Borrell, who spoke to reporters in Panama, even more Russian banks will be disconnected from the SWIFT system. He added though that he could not disclose the names or the number of the financial institutions at the time. The top diplomat stressed that the EU Political and Security Committee team was working on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, and that he hoped "it can be approved at the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council."Earlier, it was reported that the EU planned to push a ban on purchases of Russian oil by the end of the year, and before that, gradually introduce restrictions on imports. The EU also plans to expand the list of personal sanctions. After the launch of Moscow's special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, the EU adopted five packages of sanctions against individuals, organizations, the financial sector and energy in Russia. Financial sanctions also affected the reserves of the Russian Central Bank. In addition, seven Russian banks were disconnected from the SWIFT system. Moreover, broadcasting in the EU and distribution of content from the Sputnik news agency and the RT channel were also banned.
josep borrell, swift, russia, ukraine crisis, sanctions, banks, eu

While on his ongoing tour around Latin America, the EU top diplomat said last week that following the unprecedented sanctions already levied against Russia as a result of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, more punitive measures have not been ruled out.
The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on Monday announced the disconnection of even more Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, although without disclosing details.
According to Borrell, who spoke to reporters in Panama, even more Russian banks will be disconnected from the SWIFT system. He added though that he could not disclose the names or the number of the financial institutions at the time.
"And in the energy sector, we are looking for measures that would significantly affect the import of Russian oil," he added.
The top diplomat stressed that the EU Political and Security Committee team was working on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, and that he hoped "it can be approved at the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference following talks with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Russian FM Lavrov: West Has Just Stolen Over $300 Billion From Moscow
1 May, 22:52 GMT
Earlier, it was reported that the EU planned to push a ban on purchases of Russian oil by the end of the year, and before that, gradually introduce restrictions on imports. The EU also plans to expand the list of personal sanctions.
After the launch of Moscow's special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, the EU adopted five packages of sanctions against individuals, organizations, the financial sector and energy in Russia. Financial sanctions also affected the reserves of the Russian Central Bank.
In addition, seven Russian banks were disconnected from the SWIFT system. Moreover, broadcasting in the EU and distribution of content from the Sputnik news agency and the RT channel were also banned.
