https://sputniknews.com/20220503/black-bear-chilling-on-tree-prompts-temporary-traffic-restrictions-in-california-video-1095239723.html

Black Bear Chilling on Tree Prompts Temporary Traffic Restrictions in California - Video

Black Bear Chilling on Tree Prompts Temporary Traffic Restrictions in California - Video

While police officers kept the animal under watch, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told media "the bear is relaxing and not showing any signs of... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T17:05+0000

2022-05-03T17:05+0000

2022-05-03T17:05+0000

us

california

bear

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106694/78/1066947826_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_bbdc4bdca1b8489a5c7d046d9c5ff960.jpg

Authorities in California ended up temporarily restricting traffic in the vicinity of a school in Vacaville after a black bear was spotted relaxing on a tree nearby.Issuing a warning on Facebook* about the bear sighting on Monday morning, the Vacaville Police Department said that the animal was seen in the 200 block of the North Orchard area, and that officers kept the creature under surveillance as "nearby schools safely assembled for class".The post also featured a brief video of the animal in question.Noting that Solano County is a "natural habitat for black bears", Vacaville PD added that their intent was to merely observe the bear in hopes that it would eventually wander back to its home.According to SFGate, some roads were temporarily closed in the area as police officers guarded the bear, while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told media "the bear is relaxing and not showing any signs of aggression".Later that same day, Vacaville PD updated their Facebook post, saying that the traffic restrictions had been lifted.If the animal would not have left the area on its own, the authorities would have tranquillised and relocated it, SFGate noted.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, california, bear, video