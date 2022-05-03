https://sputniknews.com/20220503/biden-pledges-to-work-to-codify-abortion-rights-into-law-amid-roe-v-wade-leak-1095236398.html

Biden Pledges to Work to 'Codify' Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v Wade Leak

Biden Pledges to Work to 'Codify' Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v Wade Leak

On Monday, US media obtained a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion favouring an end to federal constitutional protections to abortion - guaranteed... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T13:41+0000

2022-05-03T13:41+0000

2022-05-03T14:08+0000

us

joe biden

roe v. wade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105025/23/1050252370_0:127:4203:2491_1920x0_80_0_0_0136e26a1b6f4a14acfb699902506c1a.jpg

President Joe Biden has pledged to fight the social conservative justice-dominated Supreme Court if it moves forward with reported plans to overturn Roe v Wade.The president stressed the White House does not know at this stage "whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court."Biden added that his administration has "argued strongly" in defence of the 1973 landmark ruling, interpreting it as an component of the 14th Amendment to the Constution and its concept of personal liberty.Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC on Monday night after media leaked a 67-page draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito effectively scrapping federal abortion protections and granting authority on the matter back to states.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, roe v. wade