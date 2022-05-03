https://sputniknews.com/20220503/biden-pledges-to-work-to-codify-abortion-rights-into-law-amid-roe-v-wade-leak-1095236398.html
Biden Pledges to Work to 'Codify' Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v Wade Leak
On Monday, US media obtained a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion favouring an end to federal constitutional protections to abortion - guaranteed
President Joe Biden has pledged to fight the social conservative justice-dominated Supreme Court if it moves forward with reported plans to overturn Roe v Wade.The president stressed the White House does not know at this stage "whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court."Biden added that his administration has "argued strongly" in defence of the 1973 landmark ruling, interpreting it as an component of the 14th Amendment to the Constution and its concept of personal liberty.Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC on Monday night after media leaked a 67-page draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito effectively scrapping federal abortion protections and granting authority on the matter back to states.
Biden Pledges to Work to 'Codify' Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v Wade Leak
13:41 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 03.05.2022)
On Monday, US media obtained a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion favouring an end to federal constitutional protections to abortion - guaranteed under the landmark Roe v Wade decision of 1973.
President Joe Biden has pledged to fight the social conservative justice-dominated Supreme Court if it moves forward with reported plans
to overturn Roe v Wade.
"If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation's elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman's right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," Biden said in a prepared statement published by the White House Tuesday morning.
The president stressed the White House does not know at this stage "whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court."
Biden added that his administration has "argued strongly" in defence of the 1973 landmark ruling, interpreting it as an component of the 14th Amendment to the Constution and its concept of personal liberty.
"I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned," the president said.
Protesters gathered
outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC on Monday night after media leaked
a 67-page draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito effectively scrapping federal abortion protections and granting authority on the matter back to states.