https://sputniknews.com/20220503/biden-desperately-seeks-for-his-presidencys-first-win-1095207343.html
Biden Desperately Seeks for His Presidency’s First Win
Biden Desperately Seeks for His Presidency’s First Win
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts talk about Noam Chomsky proclaiming Donald Trump as the only statesman pushing for negotiations in Europe, the White... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-03T09:03+0000
2022-05-03T09:03+0000
2022-05-03T09:03+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
noam chomsky
white house correspondents dinner
twitter
elon musk
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095207316_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ab3afdb924c1ddc287a9f3d470eae327.png
Biden Desperately Seeks for His Presidency’s First Win
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Noam Chomsky proclaiming Donald Trump as the only statesman pushing for negotiations in Europe, the White House Correspondents’ dinner peeling back the curtain of the U.S. political system, and Twitter seemingly preemptively changing their algorithm in preparation for Elon Musk’s leadership.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Journalist | Europe Pays the Price of Biden’s EscalationsScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Biden’s Correspondents’ Dinner Pinpoints Why Trump Didn’t AttendChris Garaffa - Technologist | Conservatives Get Boost on Twitter After Elon Musk’s BuyoutIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Europe paying the consequences of Biden’s escalations with Russia, the Kiev regime accepting the loss of the Donbass region, and Noam Chomsky proclaiming Donald Trump as the only statesman who is pushing negotiations and accommodations in Europe.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the White House Correspondents’ dinner peeling back the curtain of the U.S. political system, the ruling class defending Joe Biden’s new “disinformation governance board,” dubbed the Ministry of Truth by critics, and Democrats talking about conceding the 2024 election to focus on 2028.In the third hour, Chris Garaffa joined the conversation to talk about the jump in followers conservatives on Twitter are seeing amid Elon Musk’s buyout of the social media giant, whether engineers are preemptively changing the algorithm in response to Musk’s incoming leadership, and if Biden will use his new “disinformation governance board” to police speech online.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095207316_253:0:1186:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ed442b8e0650318be364da3155bbb540.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, noam chomsky, white house correspondents dinner, twitter, elon musk, аудио, radio
Biden Desperately Seeks for His Presidency’s First Win
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts talk about Noam Chomsky proclaiming Donald Trump as the only statesman pushing for negotiations in Europe, the White House Correspondents’ dinner peeling back the curtain of the US political system, and Twitter seemingly preemptively changing their algorithm in preparation for Elon Musk’s leadership.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Journalist | Europe Pays the Price of Biden’s Escalations
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Biden’s Correspondents’ Dinner Pinpoints Why Trump Didn’t Attend
Chris Garaffa - Technologist | Conservatives Get Boost on Twitter After Elon Musk’s Buyout
In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Europe paying the consequences of Biden’s escalations with Russia, the Kiev regime accepting the loss of the Donbass region, and Noam Chomsky proclaiming Donald Trump as the only statesman who is pushing negotiations and accommodations in Europe.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the White House Correspondents’ dinner peeling back the curtain of the U.S. political system, the ruling class defending Joe Biden’s new “disinformation governance board,” dubbed the Ministry of Truth by critics, and Democrats talking about conceding the 2024 election to focus on 2028.
In the third hour, Chris Garaffa joined the conversation to talk about the jump in followers conservatives on Twitter are seeing amid Elon Musk’s buyout of the social media giant, whether engineers are preemptively changing the algorithm in response to Musk’s incoming leadership, and if Biden will use his new “disinformation governance board” to police speech online.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.