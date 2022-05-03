International
LIVE: Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Opposition rallies and demonstrations have been held in Armenia since 25 April, with protesters demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's...
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan as protests against the Armenian government continue.For two days running, thousands have gathered in the capital’s Square of France and marched through central Yerevan, blocking traffic.About 190 people were detained during an anti-government protest in Yerevan on Monday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital

06:48 GMT 03.05.2022
