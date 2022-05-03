https://sputniknews.com/20220503/anti-government-protesters-hit-the-streets-of-armenias-capital-1095219533.html
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Opposition rallies and demonstrations have been held in Armenia since 25 April, with protesters demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-03T06:48+0000
2022-05-03T06:48+0000
2022-05-03T06:48+0000
armenia
yerevan
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095220144_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_998479b33a1e5afacfcfdb910279c1de.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan as protests against the Armenian government continue.For two days running, thousands have gathered in the capital’s Square of France and marched through central Yerevan, blocking traffic.About 190 people were detained during an anti-government protest in Yerevan on Monday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
armenia
yerevan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095220144_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_011c9636ce3a17b7c61b4949ee3e8b6b.jpg
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Stream Anti-Government
2022-05-03T06:48+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia, yerevan, protests, видео
Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
Opposition rallies and demonstrations have been held in Armenia since 25 April, with protesters demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation, voicing discontent with his position of "lowering the bar" on Nagorno-Karabakh’s status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which he proclaimed in parliament on 14 April.
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan as protests against the Armenian government continue.
For two days running, thousands have gathered in the capital’s Square of France and marched through central Yerevan, blocking traffic.
About 190 people were detained during an anti-government protest in Yerevan on Monday.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!