https://sputniknews.com/20220502/wicked-bible-encouraging-adultery-discovered-in-new-zealand---university-1095202000.html

'Wicked Bible' Encouraging Adultery Discovered in New Zealand - University

'Wicked Bible' Encouraging Adultery Discovered in New Zealand - University

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A rare copy of the so-called "Wicked Bible" that encourages adultery has been discovered in New Zealand, the University of Canterbury in... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T10:49+0000

2022-05-02T10:49+0000

2022-05-02T10:49+0000

world

new zealand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/60/1077306070_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_d52f36490032ab5a7126b61c020a79d5.jpg

The artifact is one of the few surviving copies of a 1631 printing, which had "not" omitted in one of the Ten Commandments, resulting in the "thou shalt commit adultery" rule.According to The Guardian, this copy was uncovered in 2018, but the university chose to keep quiet in order to give scholars and book conservators enough time to preserve and study the tome.Chris Jones, an associate professor of History at the University of Canterbury, says it was brought to him by a former student whose family had acquired it two years prior at an estate sale of a deceased UK bookbinder.The reason behind the "Wicked Bible" existence is still unclear, with theories ranging from sabotage to negligence. Although many such bibles contain detailed bloodlines as well as dates of owners' births and deaths, this particular copy has just one unreadable name.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, new zealand