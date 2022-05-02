https://sputniknews.com/20220502/us-capitol-police-reportedly-face-staff-shortages-despite-multi-billion-dollar-bump-in-funding-1095211004.html

US Capitol Police Reportedly Face Staff Shortages Despite Multi-Billion Dollar Bump in Funding

US Capitol Police Reportedly Face Staff Shortages Despite Multi-Billion Dollar Bump in Funding

The federal law enforcement agency – tasked with protecting lawmakers inside the District of Columbia, got a $2.1 billion boost in funding in the aftermath of...

The US Capitol Police has resorted to deploying contracted security officers to the Capitol complex due to staffing shortages, The Hill has reported, citing a memo sent to lawmakers late last month.The security officers are expected to begin patrols Monday, and operate only inside secure buildings. They will be unarmed and have a uniform consisting of grey dress pants and a navy blue blazer. Their job will include assisting “those who protect the House and Senate community as we continue to safely re-open the Capitol complex” as officers “focus on their critical mission.”The Capital Police assured the outlet that the deployment would be temporary.Phase one of the reopening began in March, with phase two planned for 30 May, including a partial reopening of the Capitol’s Visitor Center, a popular tourist destination.In a statement, the Capitol Police assured that it was “aggressively” recruiting and training officers “to provide relief” to existing officers.At least four Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police officers committed suicide in the aftermath of the January 2021 Capitol riots. Last August, officers told lawmakers that they have been struggling with mental problems from the threats they faced during the 6 January mayhem.

