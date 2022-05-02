https://sputniknews.com/20220502/trump-once-again-accuses-biden-of-unmitigated-failure-including-on-ukraine-1095191299.html

Trump Once Again Accuses Biden of ‘Unmitigated Failure,’ Including on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says that the incompetence of the current administration in Washington could lead to an escalation of... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

"We have incompetent people running things," Trump told his supporters at a Sunday rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, warning that the situation in Ukraine is "a very dangerous thing" and that "this could be a world war."Trump once again lashed out at US President Joe Biden, describing his performance as "unmatched and unmitigated failure" and reiterating that Biden has allegedly done more damage in 16 months than the five worst presidents in US history combined.Trump said that Biden is "embarrassing" the United States and that world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, no longer respect the United States. Trump claimed that Putin "is throwing the word ['nuclear'] around all the time, because he doesn't respect our leadership."Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stressed that Russia is not threatening anyone with a nuclear war, but Western countries and Ukraine have been persistently "playing with the words 'nuclear war.’"The former US leader emphasized that the Democrats and the current US administration are the biggest threat for the country, not outside issues, such as Ukraine. Trump stressed that the upcoming midterm elections are "the most important midterm in US history" and urged his supporters to vote.According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted on April 24-28, Biden’s overall disapproval rate stands at 52 percent, while 47 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the Ukraine issue in particular (compared to 42 percent who approve).Earlier in April, CNN reported that Biden’s approval rating hit the lowest point of any president before him after a year and three months in office.

