Taiwan Forced to Go Howitzer-Free as US Military-Industrial Complex Pumps Out Guns for Kiev: Reports

Taiwanese authorities are searching for a stopgap alternative to US-sourced M109A6 self-propelled howitzers amid delays to the latter’s delivery, the island’s Ministry of National Defence announced Monday.In this connection, the MoD said it is “carefully considering” alternatives for long-range systems, such as the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) – a truck-mounted MLRS. The Defense Ministry stressed that a budget proposal will be submitted to the legislature after a discussion on alternatives is carried out by the military.The Biden administration approved a $750 million package of arms sales to Taiwan in August 2021, among them 40 M109A6 self-propelled howitzers, also known as Paladins, with the first eight expected to be sent in 2023 and 16 more in 2024 and 2025, respectively.The US also approved the sale of 11 M142s to Taiwan in late 2020, with those systems too yet to be delivered.The delay in the delivery of M109A6s follows a report by DefenseNews in mid-April citing US officials and documentation that Covid-related production issues were being blamed for a $14.2 billion backlog in the production and delivery of military equipment to Taiwan which the island ordered as far back as 2019. Among the delayed equipment are $8 billion-worth of F-16 fighter jets (Taiwan wants 66 of them), as well as $620 million for Taiwan’s patriot missile system stocks. Other systems Taiwan has already bought and paid for, but has yet to receive, include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, advanced anti-ship torpedoes and a field information communication system.Ukraine on the BrainThe Biden administration has approved billions of dollars in military equipment deliveries to Kiev in recent weeks, including heavy weapons such as 99 155mm howitzers, 183,000 shells and the vehicles to tow the guns, tactical and kamikaze drones, laser-guided rockets, Mi-17 helicopters originally purchased for Afghanistan, 200 M113 armoured personnel carriers, over 50 million rounds of ammunition and claymore mines.Last week, the White House requested an additional $33 billion in Ukraine ‘aid’, including over $20 billion for military equipment, the US and other NATO countries, plus $8.5 billion in economic assistance and $3 billion for humanitarian aid – to be paid out to countries taking in Ukrainian refugees. The $33 billion request, which still needs congressional approval, is on top of $14 billion already authorized to date.Beijing has repeatedly warned the US against the supply of arms to Taiwan, and has blasted the US Navy and Coast Guard for sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait. The People’s Republic considers Taiwan an integral part of China destined for eventual peaceful reunification with the mainland. On Saturday, the Financial Times reported that US and the UK had carried out high-level talks about the alleged ‘Chinese threat’ to Taiwan.Taiwan, which formally calls itself the ‘Republic of China’, broke off from the mainland in 1949 after the victory of communist forces in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing and Taipei spent the next several decades bickering over which of them has the right of recognition as the one true China. The United Nations formally recognized the PRC as such in 1971, with the US moving to do so in 1979, while continuing to maintain a close diplomatic and military partnership with Taipei.

