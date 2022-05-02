https://sputniknews.com/20220502/sunak-reportedly-left-mod-flabbergasted-by-ignoring-warning-that-uk-could-miss-nato-spending-goal-1095193845.html

Sunak Reportedly Left MoD 'Flabbergasted' by Ignoring Warning That UK Could Miss NATO Spending Goal

Chancellor Rishi Sunak ignored a warning from the Ministry of Defence that spiraling inflation and the rush to send weapons to Ukraine could result in Britain failing to meet its NATO spending commitments by 2025, The Sun reported.The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sets alliance members the aim of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.The alliance estimated that 10 nations were spending the allotted target on defence up until June 2021. However, the latest figures showed only eight countries are meeting the guideline, with UK one of them.UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to have alerted Rishi Sunak to the fact that the UK would not be able to meet the alliance's spending target in a letter dated 11 March, ahead of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Spring Statement. This letter was ostensibly not even granted a reply.Ahead of the Spring Statement of the British Government, also known as the "mini-budget", delivered on 22 March, the Treasury stated several times that no formal request for additional defence spending had been received.Thus, failing to heed the MoD warning, Rishi Sunak did not increase defence spending in his Spring Statement.Furthermore, it is claimed that Treasury officials “put pressure” on the MoD to withdraw the letter in a move that is described as having “sparked tensions” in the Cabinet.According to the report in The Sun, on Sunday night Treasury insiders confirmed the letter in question had been received, but insisted that no formal business proposal was included beyond a “plea” for extra funding.Last week, Ben Wallace’s call for more defence spending was backed by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.Britain needs to up spending on defence as insurance, she insisted, as she addressed diplomats at Mansion House, the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London.Truss said spending two percent of GDP on defence was a “floor, not a ceiling,” adding that NATO must increase support for Ukraine with “heavy weapons, tanks and planes”.Britain has already become one of the largest suppliers in Europe of arms to Ukraine, where Russia is conducting a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country in response to a request of assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), that have been enduring escalating attacks by Kiev authorities.The Russian Defence Ministry underscored that Moscow had no plans to occupy the country, with the operation exclusively targeting Kiev’s military infrastructure.However, despite Moscow warning that arming the Kiev regime was only prolonging the conflagration, the UK has sent more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles, 1,360 anti-structure munitions, five air-defence systems with more than 100 missiles, and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives, according to the Ministry of Defence. Ben Wallace said the UK had already provided Kiev with some £200 million in military aid.Swelling InflationThis vast spending comes as the UK has been braced for a cost of living squeeze amid swelling energy prices in the past months due to a plethora of reasons. Moreover, economists have warned that the fallout from western countries slapping sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis would hugely impact food and energy prices to a degree that inflation could be in the double digits later this year.Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation rose by more than expected in March to reach 7 percent, driven by soaring price of fuel, energy and groceries at the beginning of the year.In early March, the Bank of England warned that inflation was on track to peak close to 10 percent later this year amid the surge in global wholesale energy prices, driven in part by sanctions on Russia’s energy imports.

