Six People Die in Building Collapse in Nigeria, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people died as a result of a building collapsing in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Monday... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Nation newspaper said, citing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), that a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night in the densely-populated Ebute-Metta area.The six bodies recovered from the debris belong to three men and three women, with search and rescue operations continuing, NEMA coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye was cited as saying.

