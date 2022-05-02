International
Six People Die in Building Collapse in Nigeria, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people died as a result of a building collapsing in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Monday... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
africa
nigeria
building collapse
africa, nigeria, building collapse

10:03 GMT 02.05.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people died as a result of a building collapsing in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Monday, citing authorities.
The Nation newspaper said, citing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), that a three-story building collapsed on Sunday night in the densely-populated Ebute-Metta area.
The six bodies recovered from the debris belong to three men and three women, with search and rescue operations continuing, NEMA coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye was cited as saying.
