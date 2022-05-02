https://sputniknews.com/20220502/poll-strategist-prashant-kishor-hints-he-could-launch-new-political-party-in-bihar-1095198509.html

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Hints He Could Launch New Political Party in Bihar

Prashant Kishor is generally credited by a section of local media with having orchestrated a landslide victory for the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party... 02.05.2022

Prominent election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday started a buzz in Indian political circles about his next move after posting a cryptic tweet that suggests he is likely to start his political journey from Bihar.Days after refusing an offer to join India's main opposition party Congress, Kishor said in a tweet that it is time to approach the public to better understand the route leading to "Peoples Good Governance”.The announcement indicated that Kishor would return to his home state of Bihar. However, he left enough ambiguity in his tweet to keep people guessing about whether he would launch a new political party or join an opposition party.According to media reports quoting sources, he has plans to tour the state of Bihar and was moving away from the state's ruling BJP-Janata Dal-United coalition as he has avoided meeting State Chief Nitish Kumar since his arrival.“He has wanted to maintain an independent position for now,” sources added.Kishor is likely to interact with voters and find out about their problems during his state tour.Notably, Bihar was his base for a brief political stint four years ago when Kishor joined Nitish Kumar's party only to quit about 16 months later after a row with him.Kishor's cryptic tweet came a week after he turned down an offer from Congress to throw his lot in with it to join a committee that would work on the 2024 general election and revive the flagging fortunes of the country's main opposition party.The 45-year-old Kishor started as an election strategist with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Parliamentary elections.He was in charge of Captain Amarinder Singh's successful Punjab campaign for Congress in 2017.He also played major roles in the 2019 landslide of Andhra Pradesh state chief Yeduguri Sanditni Jagan Mohan Reddy, Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal's 2020 re-election, the 2021 victory for Tamil Nadu state chief MK Stalin and West Bengal state chief Mamata Banerjee's landmark win against the BJP in the same year.

