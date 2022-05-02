https://sputniknews.com/20220502/police-unions-protest-in-paris-after-officer-charged-over-fatal-shooting-on-election-night-1095201328.html

Police Unions Protest in Paris After Officer Charged Over Fatal Shooting on Election Night

On 24 April, when the second round of the presidential election was held, French police opened fire at a vehicle in central Paris that did not comply with an... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris as police unions hold a protest against the arrest of a colleague who fatally shot two people and injured a third person when their vehicle refused to stop at a checkpoint on the night of the presidential election.Counter-protests are expected to be held as well.The incident occurred late on 24 April, around midnight, at a traffic control point in the Pont Neuf area. The driver of the vehicle did not comply with an order to stop, directing the car at the police instead. One of the officers opened fire with a rifle. The driver and the front passenger were hit by the shots and died. A second passenger who was seated in the back was injured in the arm and taken to hospital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

