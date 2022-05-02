https://sputniknews.com/20220502/names-of-hungarian-pm-croatian-president-appear-on-notorious-ukrainian-kill-list-site-1095201549.html

Names of Hungarian PM, Croatian President Appear on Notorious Ukrainian Kill List Site

Names of Hungarian PM, Croatian President Appear on Notorious Ukrainian Kill List Site

Curated by the Security Service of Ukraine and officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Myrotvorets website publishes the personal info of... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T10:41+0000

2022-05-02T10:41+0000

2022-05-02T10:42+0000

ukraine

hungary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094482054_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b057a370744545eb2bed018ba2b451.jpg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s name has appeared in the notorious Ukrainian website Myrotvorets.center (lit. ‘Peacekeeper’).The 58-year-old politician is listed as an “accomplice of Russian war criminals,” an “accomplice in the crimes of Russian authorities against Ukraine and its citizens,” for his “participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine,” as an “anti-Ukrainian propagandist,” and for his general all-round “cooperation with the Russian aggressor.”The site also recalled Orban’s 4 April statement about the forces Hungary has faced to stay independent, ranging from the local opposition to “the bureaucrats in Brussels, money and institutes of the Soros empire, international media as well as the Ukrainian president.”Finally, the website points to Orban’s demands that Kiev’s post-2014 authorities respect western Ukraine’s sizable ethnic Hungarian community, and provide residents of Zakarpattiya with greater autonomy.The site recalls Milanovic’s 2 February 2022 remarks that Russia must be “a factor” in the “equation” of European-wide stability, and his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.Former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, suggested that Orban and Milanovic’s appearance on the notorious website was a sign that Ukraine’s neo-Nazi elements were dissatisfied with the amount of weapons, mercenaries and money they have received from the West.Hungary has refused to toe the line on the European Union’s anti-Russian policy in the wake of the escalation of the Ukraine crisis in February. On Sunday, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas said that Budapest has “made it clear” that it will “never support” extending EU sanctions against Russian energy imports, implying that it may veto Brussels’ plans to ban Russian oil.Deadly SiteJournalists, human rights groups, the G7 and the Russian Foreign Ministry have repeatedly called for Myrotvorets to be shut down, citing its use against the so-called “enemies of Ukraine” to murder, threaten and intimidate individuals whose names have been listed there. Set up in 2014, the site has since amassed tens of thousands of names, ranging from Ukrainian opposition politicians and public figures to foreign officials, journalists and businessmen.Several other journalists and public figures listed on the site have subsequently been killed. Among the deceased is Andrea Rocchelli, an Italian independent journalist working in the Donbass.In 2015, the website began to publish the personal data of Russian military personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Then-advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko publicly encouraged Daesh (ISIS)* to “deal with” Russian troops under Sharia law. His comments prompted Russia’s investigative committee to open a criminal case against him for public calls for terrorist activities.In 2016, Myrotvorets got its hands on leaked detailed personal data of some 5,000 Ukrainian, Russian and Western journalists who had worked in the Donbass. Among the records leaked was detailed personal information including phone numbers and addresses, and many of the journalists have reported threats against their lives.Orban isn’t the first Hungarian to be added to the Myrotvorets list. In 2018, the website listed over 300 ethnic Hungarian residents from Zakarpattia would had “illegally” obtained Hungarian citizenship (Ukraine doesn’t allow dual citizenship, but most of the country’s political and business elite holds two or more citizenships anyway). In October 2018 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto blasted the site and the Ukrainian government, saying authorities in Kiev were using the website as part of a “hate campaign” in a desperate attempt to increase then-President Petro Poroshenko’s sagging approval ratings.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20180216/hungary-ukraine-minority-rights-implementation-1061747459.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220501/hungary-says-9-other-eu-countries-opened-accounts-in-russian-banks-to-pay-for-gas-1095187705.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/neo-nazis-plotting-to-assassinate-solovyev-also-planned-to-kill-sputnik-editor-in-chief-others-fsb-1095042255.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, hungary