Mohamed Salah 'Could Move to PSG or Spain as Uncertainty Persists Over His Liverpool Future'

Mohamed Salah has been the key man in Liverpool's success in recent years. The Egyptian has not only helped them to Champions League and Premier League glory... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

Mohamed Salah could be interested in a switch to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or a Spanish club, with Barcelona and Real Madrid being the two likely destinations, as talks on a new Liverpool contract remain stalled for now, The Telegraph reported.The Egyptian's future with the Merseyside club is uncertain at the moment with Liverpool unable to break the deadlock in discussions over a contract extension which would keep him at Anfield beyond June 2023 when his current deal expires.The talks between Liverpool's management and Salah haven't reportedly progressed as expected because Salah have been demanding that he be made the Premier League's highest earner. Apparently, he has been asking for a monthly salary of $625,000 to $650,000 which would make him the first footballer to receive such an astronomical figure in the English top flight.Currently, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is the top-paid player in England with his weekly wages hovering in and around the $500,000 mark.Meanwhile, even Liverpool realise that if they fail to sign a new deal with Salah, they would have to consider selling him to avoid massive financial losses as the Egypt captain would become a free agent next year.And the chances of Salah moving to PSG and joining hands with the likes of Lionel Messi cannot be ruled out, considering the French outfit has the financial heft to secure his services which could easily be in excess of $100 million. Among other clubs, he could be tempted to join Real Madrid and Barca with some reports in recent months suggesting that he's on the radar of both the La Liga giants.Both the Blaugrana and Los Blancos are currently scouting for world class forwards, with Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move to Madrid and Robert Lewandowski tipped to join the Catalans ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, the two clubs are not so sure about pulling the deals through and are making backup plans in case the potential pacts with players fail to materialise. That's where Salah comes into the picture because he's among the most in-form players in the world right now. With 22 goals, he's Premier League's top scorer this campaign. Moreover, Salah has age on his side too as he will only turn 30 this June, allowing him enough time to get accustomed to the playing style of his new club, if at all he decides to leave Liverpool. Yet Salah's chances of staying with the Reds have improved in the last week or so after Jurgen Klopp signed a new agreement to extend his tenure at Anfield.Klopp is an influential figure in the Liverpool dressing room and shares a great rapport with Salah and if there was one man who could persuade him to stay with the former Premier League champs, it would be him.

