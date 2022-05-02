LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russia launched its military operation in in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics appealed for help to defend them against Kiev... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
mariupol
ukraine, donetsk people's republic, mariupol
Apartment building destroyed in a Ukrainian air raide in the town of Snezhnoe, Donetsk People's Republic. July 2014. - Sputnik International

04:31 GMT 02.05.2022
Russia launched its military operation in in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics appealed for help to defend them against Kiev aggression.
Russian armed forces and Donbass militia continue their advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine, putting pressure on the Ukrainian military. Previously, they liberated the city of Mariupol.
The Azovstal steel plant remains the last stronghold in Mariupol of Ukrainian nationalists - including members of the infamous Azov neo-Nazi battalion. Over the past two days, more than 80 civilians have been evacuated from the grounds of the Azovstal plant by Russian troops acting under instructions from Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
04:32 GMT 02.05.2022
City of Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops Overnight - DPR
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm calibre artillery and BM-21 "Grad" rockets in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in the early hours of Monday.

A total of four Grad rockets were launched at one neighbourhood in Donetsk in the course of less than 15 minutes during the night, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel. Another city neighbourhood was targeted using 122-mm calibre artillery.
