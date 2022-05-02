LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk

City of Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops Overnight - DPR

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm calibre artillery and BM-21 "Grad" rockets in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in the early hours of Monday.



A total of four Grad rockets were launched at one neighbourhood in Donetsk in the course of less than 15 minutes during the night, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel. Another city neighbourhood was targeted using 122-mm calibre artillery.