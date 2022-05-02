International
Live From Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque as Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr
The Al-Aqsa mosque has recently seen increased tensions between worshippers and the Israeli authorities, as hundreds were injured amid the mass protests which... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr prayers are being held in the mosque.The Al-Aqsa mosque compound has become a site of violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, after Israeli police dispersed crowds of Muslims who were protesting in Jerusalem. The protesters had accused Israeli authorities of blocking their access to the holy site.The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. The compound is also known as 'Temple Mount' in Judaism, where ancient temples are believed to have been located.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:32 GMT 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLIA Muslim man hands out sweets in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque after the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem early on May 2, 2022.
A Muslim man hands out sweets in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque after the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem early on May 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
The Al-Aqsa mosque has recently seen increased tensions between worshippers and the Israeli authorities, as hundreds were injured amid the mass protests which rocked the holy site last month.
Sputnik is live from outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr prayers are being held in the mosque.
The Al-Aqsa mosque compound has become a site of violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, after Israeli police dispersed crowds of Muslims who were protesting in Jerusalem. The protesters had accused Israeli authorities of blocking their access to the holy site.
The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. The compound is also known as 'Temple Mount' in Judaism, where ancient temples are believed to have been located.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
