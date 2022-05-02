Live From Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque as Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

https://sputniknews.com/20220502/live-from-jerusalems-al-aqsa-mosque-as-muslims-celebrate-eid-al-fitr-1095195625.html
Sputnik is live from outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr prayers are being held in the mosque.The Al-Aqsa mosque compound has become a site of violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, after Israeli police dispersed crowds of Muslims who were protesting in Jerusalem. The protesters had accused Israeli authorities of blocking their access to the holy site.The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. The compound is also known as 'Temple Mount' in Judaism, where ancient temples are believed to have been located.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The Al-Aqsa mosque has recently seen increased tensions between worshippers and the Israeli authorities, as hundreds were injured amid the mass protests which rocked the holy site last month.
Sputnik is live from outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr prayers are being held in the mosque.
The Al-Aqsa mosque compound has become a site of violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, after Israeli police dispersed crowds of Muslims who were protesting in Jerusalem. The protesters had accused Israeli authorities of blocking their access to the holy site.
The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. The compound is also known as 'Temple Mount' in Judaism, where ancient temples are believed to have been located.
