Kiev Still 'Hunting Down', Arresting Victims of 2014 Odessa Massacre & Their Relatives, Says Witness
07:26 GMT 02.05.2022 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 02.05.2022)
© Odessa media agency / Go to the photo bankThe House of Trade Unions building in Odessa on May 2, 2014
The tragic events that unfolded in Odessa in the spring of 2014 and which Kiev never allowed an independent international investigation into served as just one of the catalysts for the current conflict engulfing Ukraine, where Russia is carrying out a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the neighboring country.
Kiev authorities have been hunting down not only the victims of the May 2014 massacre carried out by Ukrainian nationalist radicals in Odessa, but also their family members, according to Marina, an eyewitness to those tragic events.
“Throughout the eight years since the events of May 2-3, 2014 on Kulikovo Pole Square in Odessa and the city’s Trade Unions House, Kiev has been arresting both the victims of those events and their relatives. Initially, this was done to swap them for members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taken prisoner in 2014 in Russia-bordering regions of Donbass as they waged their punitive operation against the formations of local militias seeking to defend their homes. The first few such exchanges had involved several survivors of the blaze at Odessa's House of Trade Unions," said the woman.
She lamented the fact that none of the city authorities were held responsible for the tragic events that claimed some 48 lives, with over 250 people sustaining injuries.
“The only one they brought a case against was the head of the Odessa police, and that happened only because he offered an account of what had actually taken place… That a meeting had been specially convened that day, he had his phones taken away… at the precise moment when everything was happening. As a result, the lower-level law enforcement officers in Odessa had no way of receiving any orders from their leadership regarding what action they should take. Just because he opened up about this, they brought a case against him," the woman told Sputnik.
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankOdessa, Ukraine. People on Kulikovo Polye Square remember those killed in a May 2, 2014 fire at the local House of Trade Unions
According to her, information about the victims and the perpetrators was collected by relatives, at their own initiative, with official authorities deliberately failing to act.
"No one was called to account - from any level. Neither the direct perpetrators, nor the organizers. Moreover, when in the wake of those events residents tried to organize demonstrations or flash mobs to draw attention to the tragedy and commemorate the victims, participants were arrested", she said.
As a result of the February 2014 Maidan coup d'etat in Kiev, in which Ukraine's democratically elected government was overthrown by political forces touting integration with the European Union and NATO at the expense of ties with Russia, mass protests were triggered in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine. Under pro-Russian, anti-government slogans, people denounced the actions of far-right radicals in Kiev and discrimination of Russian-speaking citizens.
On the afternoon of 2 May 2014, a group of Ukrainian nationalist radicals who were supporters of the newly-installed Kiev government clashed with anti-Kiev protesters in Odessa.
© AP Photo / AP Photo via AP VideoThis image made from AP video shows a building on fire in Odessa, Ukraine, on Friday, May 2, 2014
During the unrest, neo-Nazi radicals drove anti-Maidan protesters inside the House of Trade Unions building, setting it ablaze by hurling Molotov cocktails.
According to official figures, 48 people were killed, most of them burned alive inside the building. Those who attempted to escape jumped from windows on the third and fourth floors. Some of them were finished off by radicals waiting outside, as testified by numerous online videos of the events. More than 250 people were injured in the clashes and the fire.