Joe Biden’s Approval Rating is Dropping, Even in the Bluest of States

As Democrats start preparing for November's midterm elections, the president's growing unpopularity is becoming a concern. The Dems hold a slim majority in the... 02.05.2022

2022-05-02T19:17+0000

A poll by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe released Sunday shows that only 46% of registered voters in Massachusetts approve of the job the president is doing. Meanwhile, roughly the same percentage of respondents say they disapprove of Biden’s performance.Independent voters make up the largest voting bloc in Massachusetts, according to the newspaper.While Biden is unlikely to lose the state if he runs in 2024, he defeated Trump by more than 33 points in 2020, if Biden is struggling to keep his head above water in Massachusetts, then he will likely have trouble elsewhere, not to mention how his party fares in November.The poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5%, is another in a long run of polls that showcase Biden’s waning popularity, particularly with young voters. In Massachusetts, only 37% of voters 35 or younger approve of the president, which is in line with recent nationwide polls that have him between 37% and 41%.Biden has failed to pass his agenda despite his party holding both houses of Congress. Build Back Better died after failing to get support from more conservative Democrats. Biden also neglected to raise the minimum wage, blaming the Senate parliamentarian’s suggestion that it not be included in the American Rescue Plan. A minimum wage increase has not been pushed in Congress since.Another big campaign promise that remains popular with young voters is canceling student debt. Biden promised to cancel $10,000 of debt immediately after taking office, but like the minimum wage and the Build Back Better legislation, it has stalled, but unlike them, it does not appear to be dead yet. Last week, Biden said he is “taking a hard look” at forgiving student debt, but whether he can do it through an executive order rather than through Congress is a matter of open debate.The party of the president historically struggles during midterm elections. That trend is amplified when the president is unpopular. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi disagrees, saying that she doesn’t “have any intention of the Democrats losing Congress in November”.Pelosi might not be worried, but the polls, both nationwide and in traditional Democratic strongholds, may give even the most optimistic Dems pause.

