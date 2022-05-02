International
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/italian-president-cautions-against-negative-attitude-toward-russian-culture-1095209761.html
Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture
Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday that the negative attitude toward Russia's military operation in Ukraine should not be... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-02T18:19+0000
2022-05-02T18:21+0000
russia
culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095209736_0:28:3543:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_75cfd0dae69cd76b713da6db48b31442.jpg
"The due outrage and condemnation cannot, of course, be applied to culture, to great spiritual forces of the past and their works, which have given so much to the civilisation of the whole world. This would be difficult and counterproductive for our Italy and our Europe," Mattarella said at a ceremony of the nomination of candidates for the David di Donatello national film awards.According to the Italian leader, the recent events in Ukraine cannot "question spiritual and cultural ties that have been firmly intertwined in the world of European culture over the centuries."On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.The authorities in Kiev scapegoated Russian culture and called on other countries to follow suit. Many countries are canceling shows of Russian performers, removing works of Russian culture from educational programs and demolishing monuments dedicated to prominent Russian individuals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095209736_406:0:3137:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bff0597f69fa18cacb6bd3e19c278472.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, culture

Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture

18:19 GMT 02.05.2022 (Updated: 18:21 GMT 02.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / VASILY MAXIMOVA woman walks past a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin at sunset in central Moscow on November 21, 2016.
A woman walks past a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin at sunset in central Moscow on November 21, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / VASILY MAXIMOV
Subscribe
US
India
Global
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Monday that the negative attitude toward Russia's military operation in Ukraine should not be spread upon Russian culture, given its contribution and role in both European and global civilisation.
"The due outrage and condemnation cannot, of course, be applied to culture, to great spiritual forces of the past and their works, which have given so much to the civilisation of the whole world. This would be difficult and counterproductive for our Italy and our Europe," Mattarella said at a ceremony of the nomination of candidates for the David di Donatello national film awards.
According to the Italian leader, the recent events in Ukraine cannot "question spiritual and cultural ties that have been firmly intertwined in the world of European culture over the centuries."
"Culture does not stop, even in the face of war. Culture brings together. It transcends borders ... and is fundamental to the re-establishment of conditions of peace," Mattarella said.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
The authorities in Kiev scapegoated Russian culture and called on other countries to follow suit. Many countries are canceling shows of Russian performers, removing works of Russian culture from educational programs and demolishing monuments dedicated to prominent Russian individuals.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала