Internal Review by NBC News Unveils Almost a Dozen Stories Containing Plagiarism

An internal audit undertaken by NBC News found instances of plagiarism in over a dozen web items written by just a single writer, the media outlet revealed on Monday. According to a note to readers, NBC News claimed it uncovered 11 items "written by a reporter over the last year that did not meet our standards for original material."The publication did not identify the reporter responsible for the incidents of plagiarism, explain how it learned of the copied content, or clarify whether any action had been taken against the employee who wrote the stories in question.In journalism, cases of plagiarism are not uncommon. As a rule, publications try it avoid washing their dirty linen in public and tend to quietly correct mistakes retroactively while punishing or even dismissing the responsible employee. The reason for such tough approach against instances of plagiarism is, of course, that the credibility of the news organization is left ultimately being called into question. Thus, if journalists produce plagiarized articles, it reflects poorly on the entire news company.A quick look at the latest reports from the American media shows that nevertheless, from time to time cases of violations of ethics by a journalist and subsequent sanctions from management still make their way into the public sphere, as is the this case with NBC News. Thus, according to a Buzzfeed News memo, in the summer of 2020, senior reporter Ryan Broderick was fired for plagiarism when it was revealed that 11 of his articles had illegal borrowings and incorrectly attributed sources.

