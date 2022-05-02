'Giant A**hole': Hunter Biden Torched Dem Strategist Axelrod for Backing Clinton in 2016 Run - Media

https://sputniknews.com/20220502/giant-ahole-hunter-biden-torched-dem-strategist-axelrod-for-backing-clinton-in-2016-run---media-1095202993.html

Hunter Biden scathingly torched top Democratic campaign strategist David Axelrod as a "giant a** hole" in a 2015 email exchange with his business partner Eric Schwerin and then-Vice President Joe Biden's deputy counsel Alexander Mackler, according to data extracted from the notorious "laptop from hell", cited by Fox News Digital.At the time of the exchange, when speculation was rife over whether Joe Biden would consider a third run for the White House, Axelrod, a former senior adviser to ex-President Barack Obama, said he would advise the vice president against challenging Hillary Clinton for the Democratic party's nomination.In the 13 September 2015 email cited by Fox Digital, Alexander Mackler shared a September tweet by Axelrod with Hunter Biden and his leading investment partner, Eric Schwerin, which claimed that the 2016 election was "still [Hillary Clinton's] to lose, despite new polls".In response, the deputy counsel to then-Vice President Biden fulminated in the email:Hunter Biden reportedly waded in by replying:The email exchange cited by the outlet took place slightly over a month before Joe Biden finally ended all rumours of his potential presidential campaign.Schwerin and Mackler lobbed more shots at David Axelrod due to his backing of Hillary Clinton over Joe Biden in a 2017 email exchange.The emails were prompted by a story in The Washington Free Beacon that ran under the headline, "Axelrod Rips Clinton for Election Excuses: ‘It Takes a Lot of Work to Lose to Donald Trump".Schwerin, in an apparent reference to Joe Biden as being one of the "others", is cited as writing:As early as in January 2015, during a phone call with top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, David Axelrod, a senior political commentator at CNN and director of the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, voiced "100 percent" support for the ex-secretary of state, according to an email sent by Abedin to other Clinton operatives.This isn't the first time that Hunter Biden, Alexander Mackler, and Eric Schwerin minced no words eviscerating fellow Democrats in emails.Just last week, Fox News Digital reported that the trio had taken shots at Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton's campaign, and several of her top aides.After ex-President Bill Clinton appeared to blame Joe Biden in 2015 for the tougher sentencing provisions in the landmark legislation now known as the 1994 Biden Crime Bill, Schwerin sent the clip to Hunter and Mackler.The video showed the ex-president Clinton sparring with Black Lives Matter protesters during a 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign event in Philadelphia, where he said the tougher sentencing provisions in the 1994 crime bill were pushed by then-Senator Joe Biden of Delaware.In response, Hunter Biden declared he was "an a**hole", quipping: "And God he looks like s***".The cited emails come from Hunter Biden's now-notorious laptop, discarded at a Delaware computer repair store in April 2019. They were first reported on by the New York Post, with the retrieved data highlighting the overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden and suggesting he may have peddled access to his father, the then vice president.The contents of what was once aptly dubbed the “laptop from Hell” by Donald Trump were originally dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets and US officials. However, an ongoing Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax fraud and money laundering, prompted The New York Times to finally confirm last month that the laptop had been “authenticated by people familiar with” the emails in the cache on the computer’s drive.

