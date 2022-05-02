https://sputniknews.com/20220502/gaza-athlete-slams-wests-double-standards-in-politicising-sports-as-russia-barred-from-competition-1095196385.html

Gaza Athlete Slams West's Double Standards in Politicising Sports as Russia Barred From Competition

Gaza Athlete Slams West's Double Standards in Politicising Sports as Russia Barred From Competition

Throughout history, sports have been used by politicians to punish countries that refused to abide by their "standards and rules". Russia has been no exception... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T08:17+0000

2022-05-02T08:17+0000

2022-05-02T08:17+0000

gaza strip

athletes

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104180/43/1041804304_8:0:1912:1071_1920x0_80_0_0_87b04d8e6433c610b4c22917e04214ef.jpg

Several days ago, Wimbledon, the third tennis Grand Slam of the year, announced a ban on all Russian and Belarusian players.The tournament, which is set to take place at the end of June, requires Russian and Belarusian players who wish to take part in the games to sign a declaration condemning Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine that began on 24 February. Those who refuse to do so will be excluded from the tournament.Wimbledon is far from being the only sporting fixture to have decided to ban Russian players. A similar move has been taken by other clubs, and since the beginning of the military campaign Moscow was banned from participating in any international competitions ranging from football and basketball to hockey, ice skating and skiing.Unfair DecisionThe ban on Russia has already triggered a wave of criticism by a number of prominent sportsmen. Mohammed Hamada, a 20-year-old weightlifter from the Gaza Strip, who came 13th in last year's Tokyo Olympics becoming the first Palestinian to take part in such a competition, says he is one of them.This is not the first time sports has been used as a political tool against Russia. In 2016, Russian athletes were banned from the Rio Olympics after allegations were made of state-sponsored doping. Russian Olympic athletes were forced to compete under a neutral flag after the doping allegations.Western Double Standards?Hamada says "it is beyond his understanding" how international sports organisations ousted Russia but failed to act against Israel that has been "systematically oppressing the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip".Israel has been conducting arrests in the West Bank and carrying out raids to curb the threat of terror emanating from those territories.In the Gaza Strip, it has been imposing a tight blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007 after Hamas, an Islamist group deemed terrorist by the Jewish state, took control of the enclave.To subdue the organisation and contain its threat, Israel has waged four major wars against armed Palestinian factions of the enclave. Those operations have killed thousands and injured many others. The infrastructure of the enclave has been repeatedly destroyed.The 20-year-old believes that being a Palestinian sportsman is difficult enough in itself. Apart from lacking necessary funds and equipment, Hamada and many others such as him find it hard to participate in regional and international competitions. To reach their destination they need to go through a long and laborious process of security checks to obtain visas. And they also spend days travelling even if tournaments are held in nearby countries.Hamada is certain the decision of international bodies to exclude Moscow is reversible because "Russia is a great country without which any competition is unthinkable".

gaza strip

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

gaza strip, athletes, russia