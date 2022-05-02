International
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/fire-reported-at-oil-refinery-in-iraqs-kurdistan-after-attack-1095191670.html
Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan After Attack
Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan After Attack
CAIRO (Sputnik) - An oil refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region came under rocket fire on Sunday night, Sky News Arabia reports. 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-02T02:16+0000
2022-05-02T02:16+0000
iraq
kurdistan
erbil
rocket attack
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095191644_0:0:1247:701_1920x0_80_0_0_96157f80c26f42683083c98045e8cb44.png
The attack caused a fire at the oil refinery, located in Erbil Governorate, close to the administrative border with the Nineveh Governorate, sources told the TV channel.No injuries were reported among the oil refinery employees. The fire has been extinguished.The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement, saying that terrorist groups are responsible for the attack, which was launched from the Nineveh region.According to reports, a total of six rockets were fired toward the Erbil governorate in northeastern Iraq landed along the banks of the Great Zab river in the Khabat area.
kurdistan
erbil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095191644_72:0:1007:701_1920x0_80_0_0_40a1eac856e171df148642a21e3a1d07.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, kurdistan, erbil, rocket attack, oil

Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan After Attack

02:16 GMT 02.05.2022
© Photo : TwitterA screenshot from the video showing rockets allegedly fired at Erbil on May 1, 2022.
A screenshot from the video showing rockets allegedly fired at Erbil on May 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© Photo : Twitter
Subscribe
US
India
Global
CAIRO (Sputnik) - An oil refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region came under rocket fire on Sunday night, Sky News Arabia reports.
The attack caused a fire at the oil refinery, located in Erbil Governorate, close to the administrative border with the Nineveh Governorate, sources told the TV channel.
No injuries were reported among the oil refinery employees. The fire has been extinguished.
The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement, saying that terrorist groups are responsible for the attack, which was launched from the Nineveh region.
According to reports, a total of six rockets were fired toward the Erbil governorate in northeastern Iraq landed along the banks of the Great Zab river in the Khabat area.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала