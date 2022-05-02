https://sputniknews.com/20220502/fire-reported-at-oil-refinery-in-iraqs-kurdistan-after-attack-1095191670.html

Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan After Attack

CAIRO (Sputnik) - An oil refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region came under rocket fire on Sunday night, Sky News Arabia reports. 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

The attack caused a fire at the oil refinery, located in Erbil Governorate, close to the administrative border with the Nineveh Governorate, sources told the TV channel.No injuries were reported among the oil refinery employees. The fire has been extinguished.The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement, saying that terrorist groups are responsible for the attack, which was launched from the Nineveh region.According to reports, a total of six rockets were fired toward the Erbil governorate in northeastern Iraq landed along the banks of the Great Zab river in the Khabat area.

