Fire Reported at Oil Refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan After Attack
© Photo : TwitterA screenshot from the video showing rockets allegedly fired at Erbil on May 1, 2022.
© Photo : Twitter
CAIRO (Sputnik) - An oil refinery in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region came under rocket fire on Sunday night, Sky News Arabia reports.
The attack caused a fire at the oil refinery, located in Erbil Governorate, close to the administrative border with the Nineveh Governorate, sources told the TV channel.
No injuries were reported among the oil refinery employees. The fire has been extinguished.
falling of Katyusha rockets at #Khabat district of #Erbil tonight.— Firmesk O. Rahim (@FirmeskOthman2) May 1, 2022
It is confirmed by the local authorities that several rockets landed in the vicinity of Khabat district. pic.twitter.com/kIuU767fyF
Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service says 6 rockets fell in Khabat district, west of Erbil, the capital of #Iraq's Kurdistan pic.twitter.com/EtUMgdNml2— Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 1, 2022
🔴A number of rockets landed in Khabat distric, Erbil province pic.twitter.com/9sAnzuPJ7x— Karwan Faidhi Dri (@KarwanFaidhiDri) May 1, 2022
🇮🇶 10 rockets hit the refinery of Kargroup company in Khabat area of Erbil province pic.twitter.com/dVR3SqUH01— Al Aqeel Jawad🚩 (@JawadAbubakar7) May 1, 2022
The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement, saying that terrorist groups are responsible for the attack, which was launched from the Nineveh region.
According to reports, a total of six rockets were fired toward the Erbil governorate in northeastern Iraq landed along the banks of the Great Zab river in the Khabat area.