https://sputniknews.com/20220502/european-commission-suspects-apple-of-abusing-dominant-position-in-mobile-wallet-market-1095204581.html

European Commission Suspects Apple of Abusing Dominant Position in Mobile Wallet Market

European Commission Suspects Apple of Abusing Dominant Position in Mobile Wallet Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission informed Apple of its preliminary view that the company may have abused its dominant position in mobile wallet... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T13:24+0000

2022-05-02T13:24+0000

2022-05-02T13:25+0000

apple

wallet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095204471_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff11ede30ddfd543fe81d8dbfbcc114.jpg

The suspicions are based on the investigation into Apple's policies on Apple Pay that the European Commission has been conducting since June 2020."The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that it abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices," a press release read.According to the European Commission, Apple has undermined fair market competition by restricting third-party access to the necessary hardware and software technologies that are needed for the development of rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices.Such policies have a negative impact on competitors' businesses and result in less innovation and less choice for consumers, the European Commission said.If this motive is proven, Apple will be found guilty of violating the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union that prohibits the abuse of a dominant market position.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

apple, wallet