‘Crazy. But Hey, It's PR’: Tweeps React as ‘Vampires’ Alert MGK, Megan Fox to Blood Ritual ‘Safety’
14:12 GMT 02.05.2022 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 02.05.2022)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Several days earlier, Megan Fox revealed that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, drink each other’s blood "for ritual purposes", as she sat down with Glamour UK for a new cover story.
A host of self-described vampires have been warning the famous couple Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Megan Fox that safety comes first when it comes to sipping on one another’s blood, reported TMZ.
American rapper Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly, and his fiancée, actress Megan Fox, while steering clear of explicitly using the V-word, had earlier revealed that they do a blood ritual.
"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only”, Fox told Glamour UK.
The American actress and model explained that for her, the blood-drinking was “a passage, or used for a reason", adding:
"And it is controlled, where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it… He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul'".
Now MGK and Megan Fox have stirred up a veritable V-nest anxious to offer up advice.
Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of the New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), has warned the couple to take such precautions as testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses. He warned that vampires are not immune to such dangers.
He did concede that the fact the two celebrities have been together for nearly two years might indicate they have already researched their own blood, as one ought to do before imbibing even a small drop.
According to Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, Megan and MGK have to be extra careful when withdrawing blood. Weighing in on the earlier statement by MGK that he is purportedly ready to cut his chest with “shards of broken glass” to draw blood for Megan, Sebastiaan insists that blood withdrawal should only be done by medical professionals.
Both Ashantison and Father Sebastiaan, purportedly hailing from the vampire realm, agree that if the blood-drinking ritual adheres to all safely issues, it might be perfectly above-board for consenting adults.
They are not getting warnings from vampires. They are getting warnings from delusional people who think they are mythical creatures that dont exist.— Jackson Hall (@TonyAquavelva) May 2, 2022
On Twitter, users offered their take on what was going on. Some believed the couple was not receiving warnings from vampires, but from “delusional people who think they are mythical creatures that dont exist”.
Who knew there were safety concerns for being a vampire.— Rocco is just a rock, Zoe 🔴⚽️🔰MUFC (@MancityReynolds) May 2, 2022
Idk, it’s weird but it’s 2022.— Helen (@HelenMaryG) May 2, 2022
Others commented that they had never expected there to be “safety concerns for being a vampire”. Still other users suggested it was all a PR act. “Crazy. But hey, it's PR again".
Taking i love you forever to a whole new level 🤦🏿♀️🤷🏿♀️— Sour.Sweet.RoRo 🍋🍨🥄👰🏾🗣 (@DreamzStalli) May 2, 2022
Crazy. But hey, it's PR again.— Vulcanus (@Vulcanus14) May 2, 2022