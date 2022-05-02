https://sputniknews.com/20220502/biggest-2024-hint-yet-watch-trump-dance-to-hold-on-im-coming-at-nebraska-rally-1095193762.html

Biggest 2024 Hint Yet? WATCH Trump Dance to 'Hold On, I'm Coming' at Nebraska Rally

Biggest 2024 Hint Yet? WATCH Trump Dance to 'Hold On, I'm Coming' at Nebraska Rally

Former US President Donald Trump held a Save America rally on Sunday in Greenwood, Nebraska to support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The event... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T06:06+0000

2022-05-02T06:06+0000

2022-05-02T06:06+0000

viral

donald trump

2024 us presidential elections

maga

dance

trump rally

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095195079_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_98b5a36edf28a0ff1f0d0b735e818bf4.jpg

Donald Trump has yet again shown off his moves as he danced to 'Hold On, I'm Comin' by Sam & Dave at the end of his Nebraska rally on Sunday. Thousands of supporters erupted in applause and gave a standing ovation as the former US president busted his signature moves on the stage. Many social media users thought the song was a "very subtle political message" that the 45th president intends to run again in 2024. Trump hasn't officially stated his intention to run again, but he has dropped several not-so-subtle hints in recent months that he could be planning a "triumphant" return to the White House.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections, maga, dance, trump rally