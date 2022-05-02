Biggest 2024 Hint Yet? WATCH Trump Dance to 'Hold On, I'm Coming' at Nebraska Rally
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSONGREENWOOD, NEBRASKA - MAY 01: Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. Trump is supporting Charles Herbster in the Nebraska gubernatorial race.
Former US President Donald Trump held a Save America rally on Sunday in Greenwood, Nebraska to support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The event drew thousands of people. who chanted “USA” as the erstwhile POTUS took to the stage.
Donald Trump has yet again shown off his moves as he danced to 'Hold On, I'm Comin' by Sam & Dave at the end of his Nebraska rally on Sunday. Thousands of supporters erupted in applause and gave a standing ovation as the former US president busted his signature moves on the stage.
Many social media users thought the song was a "very subtle political message" that the 45th president intends to run again in 2024.
Trump ending his Nebraska rally by playing Hold On I'm Coming by Sam & Dave is very subtle political messaging— john (@_coffee_talk) May 2, 2022
Nothing like a Trump Rally to get you fired up! I’m gonna be singing that song all week! 😉— NonnieQ🐸🍊🇺🇸 (@NonnieQ2) May 2, 2022
“Hold on.. I’m coming!” 🎼🎤 https://t.co/JQYlzca1BF
Trump rally ending..."Hold on ..I'm Coming.."..playing.— Rob Kidd (@RobKing44645429) May 2, 2022
HOLD ON I'M COMING.. Great song.. should be I'M STILL STANDING!!! Trump 2024!!!! Make America 🇺🇸 Greater Again!!!!— Deborah Moore 🚚🚛🚜 🇺🇸 MAGA (@debamoore62) May 2, 2022
Trump hasn't officially stated his intention to run again, but he has dropped several not-so-subtle hints in recent months that he could be planning a "triumphant" return to the White House.