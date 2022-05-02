International
Biggest 2024 Hint Yet? WATCH Trump Dance to 'Hold On, I'm Coming' at Nebraska Rally
Former US President Donald Trump held a Save America rally on Sunday in Greenwood, Nebraska to support of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The event... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
viral
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
maga
dance
trump rally
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095195079_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_98b5a36edf28a0ff1f0d0b735e818bf4.jpg
Donald Trump has yet again shown off his moves as he danced to 'Hold On, I'm Comin' by Sam & Dave at the end of his Nebraska rally on Sunday. Thousands of supporters erupted in applause and gave a standing ovation as the former US president busted his signature moves on the stage. Many social media users thought the song was a "very subtle political message" that the 45th president intends to run again in 2024. Trump hasn't officially stated his intention to run again, but he has dropped several not-so-subtle hints in recent months that he could be planning a "triumphant" return to the White House.
06:06 GMT 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSONGREENWOOD, NEBRASKA - MAY 01: Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. Trump is supporting Charles Herbster in the Nebraska gubernatorial race.
GREENWOOD, NEBRASKA - MAY 01: Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. Trump is supporting Charles Herbster in the Nebraska gubernatorial race. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SCOTT OLSON
