International
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/based-tucker-carlson-ignores-20000-word-nyt-diatribe-decrying-him-as-racist-american-nationalist-1095210424.html
Based: Tucker Carlson Ignores 20,000 Word NYT Diatribe Decrying Him as Racist ‘American Nationalist'
Based: Tucker Carlson Ignores 20,000 Word NYT Diatribe Decrying Him as Racist ‘American Nationalist'
The US “newspaper of record” published a four-part hit piece on Tucker Carlson over the weekend, accusing him of “stoking white fear” and spreading “far-right... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-02T18:37+0000
2022-05-02T18:48+0000
tucker carlson
new york times
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083288952_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2b5dad8ed689c38d913d8aa3f4aa96.jpg
Tucker Carlson hasn’t read the massive New York Times piece about himself and told Axios that he “of course won’t” be doing so.Carlson, a run-of-the-mill neoconservative Republican turned-anti-interventionist, protectionist, and populist, trolled the NYT on Sunday by posting a selfie of himself holding the newspaper’s 20,000-word expose on him, dubbed “American Nationalist”, while wearing a big grin.The Fox News personality, who hosts America’s most-watched cable news programme (averaging about 3.2 million nightly viewers), was slammed in the NYT piece for “weaponizing” viewers’ fears and grievances “to create what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news”.The paper suggested that “Mr. Carlson has filled the vacuum left by Donald J. Trump, championing the former president’s most ardent followers and some of their most extreme views” on issues ranging from the Capitol riots and immigration to Black Lives Matter and COVID mandates. The paper suggested his “racism” is demonstrated through his discussion of America’s immigration crisis, and the insinuation that authorities may be deliberately boosting immigration from poor nations to boost Democrats’ election numbers.NYT correspondent Nicholas Confessore, the author of the expose, said his research involved interviewing “dozens” of Carlson’s friends and former colleagues, and studying “more than 1,100 episodes of his Fox program”. Carlson himself did not speak to Confessore.Asked by Axios to comment on one of the key claims made by the reporter - that he obsessively monitors ratings on a minute-by-minute basis, Carlson said he’d “never read the ratings a single day in [his] life” and doesn’t “even know how”.In addition to being the top-rated prime time show among Republicans, Carlson’s programme is watched nightly by hundreds of thousands of Democrats and independents. A Nielson MRI Fusion report published in February found that in October 2021, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" ranked first among both Republicans and Democrats in the 25-54 age bracket coveted by advertisers.Outpaced only by the Joe Rogan Experience, which averages 11 million viewers and listeners per episode, Carlson’s show also tops MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow (2.2 million viewers) and far outranks CNN prime time (0.82 million average), according to Adweek.The show has also apparently had a real-life impact outside the cable news bubble, with Donald Trump reportedly convinced by Carlson to call off planned US strikes inside Iran after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019.
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/trevor-noah-roasts-lawmakers-during-correspondents-dinner-1095191468.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/tulsi-gabbard-gives-mitt-romney-keith-olbermann-one-week-to-retract-treason-comments-1094950633.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083288952_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1fbab69a5afadf951974c2a07e325fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tucker carlson, new york times

Based: Tucker Carlson Ignores 20,000 Word NYT Diatribe Decrying Him as Racist ‘American Nationalist'

18:37 GMT 02.05.2022 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 02.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.'
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The US “newspaper of record” published a four-part hit piece on Tucker Carlson over the weekend, accusing him of “stoking white fear” and spreading “far-right fringe” views to “conquer” cable news, while branding him Donald Trump’s “heir.”
Tucker Carlson hasn’t read the massive New York Times piece about himself and told Axios that he “of course won’t” be doing so.
Carlson, a run-of-the-mill neoconservative Republican turned-anti-interventionist, protectionist, and populist, trolled the NYT on Sunday by posting a selfie of himself holding the newspaper’s 20,000-word expose on him, dubbed “American Nationalist”, while wearing a big grin.
The Fox News personality, who hosts America’s most-watched cable news programme (averaging about 3.2 million nightly viewers), was slammed in the NYT piece for “weaponizing” viewers’ fears and grievances “to create what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news”.
The paper suggested that “Mr. Carlson has filled the vacuum left by Donald J. Trump, championing the former president’s most ardent followers and some of their most extreme views” on issues ranging from the Capitol riots and immigration to Black Lives Matter and COVID mandates. The paper suggested his “racism” is demonstrated through his discussion of America’s immigration crisis, and the insinuation that authorities may be deliberately boosting immigration from poor nations to boost Democrats’ election numbers.
Trevor Noah attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
Trevor Noah Roasts Lawmakers During Correspondents’ Dinner
02:02 GMT
NYT correspondent Nicholas Confessore, the author of the expose, said his research involved interviewing “dozens” of Carlson’s friends and former colleagues, and studying “more than 1,100 episodes of his Fox program”. Carlson himself did not speak to Confessore.
Asked by Axios to comment on one of the key claims made by the reporter - that he obsessively monitors ratings on a minute-by-minute basis, Carlson said he’d “never read the ratings a single day in [his] life” and doesn’t “even know how”.

“Most of the big positions I’ve taken in the past five years – against the neocons, the vax and the war [in Ukraine] – have been very unpopular with our audience at first”, he added.

In addition to being the top-rated prime time show among Republicans, Carlson’s programme is watched nightly by hundreds of thousands of Democrats and independents. A Nielson MRI Fusion report published in February found that in October 2021, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" ranked first among both Republicans and Democrats in the 25-54 age bracket coveted by advertisers.
Tulsi Gabbard - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
Tulsi Gabbard Gives Mitt Romney, Keith Olbermann One Week to Retract 'Treason' Comments
21 April, 18:29 GMT
Outpaced only by the Joe Rogan Experience, which averages 11 million viewers and listeners per episode, Carlson’s show also tops MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow (2.2 million viewers) and far outranks CNN prime time (0.82 million average), according to Adweek.
The show has also apparently had a real-life impact outside the cable news bubble, with Donald Trump reportedly convinced by Carlson to call off planned US strikes inside Iran after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала