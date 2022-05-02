International
At least 8 People Dead, 3 Injured After Fire at Philippine Village, Reports Say
The blaze occurred in residential premises at Village A in the main Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines in the Quezon metropolitan area, the media said, citing the Bureau of Fire Protection. First reported at 5.30 a.m. on Monday (21:30 GMT on Sunday), the fire had spread rapidly among the houses made of lightweight materials and was taken under control an hour later.About 250 households have been affected by the fire, according to reports, with the local authorities estimating the damage caused by the fire and pursuing an investigation to identify the origin of the blaze.
06:15 GMT 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAY DIRECTOAmbulance in Philippines. (File)
Ambulance in Philippines. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JAY DIRECTO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people have been killed and three others injured in a fire that broke out at a village near Quezon City in the Philippines, with over 80 houses being severely damaged, CNN Philippines reported on Monday, citing local fire control services.
The blaze occurred in residential premises at Village A in the main Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines in the Quezon metropolitan area, the media said, citing the Bureau of Fire Protection.
First reported at 5.30 a.m. on Monday (21:30 GMT on Sunday), the fire had spread rapidly among the houses made of lightweight materials and was taken under control an hour later.
About 250 households have been affected by the fire, according to reports, with the local authorities estimating the damage caused by the fire and pursuing an investigation to identify the origin of the blaze.
