Armenian Police Arrest 125 Protesters as Opposition Blocking Streets in Yerevan - Videos

On Sunday, the Armenian opposition has launched a mass protest in Yerevan calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and a change of... 02.05.2022

Police have started arresting protesters in Yerevan, Armenia that are blocking the central streets of the city in a massive opposition protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the police press service, 125 people have been detained so far.The large-scale civil disobedience actions were announced on Sunday by the Armenian opposition, and began on Monday morning, with streets and highways being blocked. Traffic in the center of the Armenian capital is already paralysed.One of the main squares in Yerevan was flooded by protesters and opposition last night following a huge rally. The demonstrators set up tents on France Square and spent the night there before the planned civil disobedience.Since 25 April, the Armenian opposition has been holding protests throughout Armenia, as it believes that the policy of the Pashinyan government "is destructive for Armenia and the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, threatens the Armenian side not only with new concessions, but also with the loss of statehood." The current crisis began in 2020 when the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh and led to a 44-day war, leaving thousands dead on both sides.A trilateral ceasefire declaration mediated by Russia in November 2020 saw the Armenian side lose territories to Azerbaijan. Under the agreement, the sides agreed to a deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Later, Yerevan and Baku started working on a peace agreement. This caused a political crisis in Armenia, where many view the ceasefire as a defeat in the prolonged conflict and blame Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the heavy losses.

