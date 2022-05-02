https://sputniknews.com/20220502/amazon-labor-union-suffers-first-loss-as-staten-island-warehouse-votes-down---reports-1095209140.html

Amazon Labor Union Suffers First Loss in Second Staten Island Warehouse Vote - Reports

Amazon Labor Union Suffers First Loss in Second Staten Island Warehouse Vote - Reports

A month after winning a stunning first victory in a Staten Island warehouse, Amazon Labor Union (ALU) had hoped a second Amazon facility in the New York... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

A week of voting by the roughly 1,500 Amazon employees at the LDJ5 warehouse in New York’s Staten Island ended on Monday, revealing whether they want to be collectively represented by the ALU in bargaining with the ecommerce giant.Just over a month ago, the ALU scored its first organising victory when the much larger JFK8 warehouse, also on Staten Island but more than five times the size of LDJ5, voted to join the ALU. The union was founded by Christian Smalls, a former employee at JFK8 who was fired in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic after trying to organise fellow Amazon employees to demand better safety protections against the deadly virus that has now killed nearly one million Americans.About a week after the victory, Smalls said employees representing 100 Amazon facilities had contacted the ALU and expressed their interest in organising.At a 24 April rally to kick off the LDJ5 vote, democratic socialist lawmakers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke, with the latter referring to JFK8 as “the first domino to fall”.On Monday, Yahoo Finance reported that Amazon had filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which regulates labour unions and the collective bargaining process, claiming the ALU had “improperly suppressed and influenced the vote” at JFK8. If the NLRB agrees, it could overturn the results of the vote.Amazon workers have long complained about long work shifts without bathroom breaks, a high degree of surveillance of their work, and inadequate attention given to safety, including against the spread of COVID-19. Suicide is a common concern at Amazon facilities: The Daily Beast found that 189 emergency calls relating to suicide were made between 2003 and 2018.Last year, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found Amazon unfairly intervened in the union drive at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, leading to a redo in March. After that vote failed, the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union (RWDSU) filed new interference complaints with the NLRB.However, after the ALU victory at JFK8, the company reportedly stepped up its efforts, especially in LDJ5 in anticipation of its own union vote.According to Wesley, the company has also repeatedly taken down a pro-union banner in the facility breakroom and confiscated pro-union literature.

