https://sputniknews.com/20220502/a-huge-mistake-bill-gates-admits-his-fundraisers-with-pedophile-epstein-gave-him-credibility-1095198031.html

'A Huge Mistake': Bill Gates Admits His Fundraisers With Pedophile Epstein 'Gave Him Credibility'

'A Huge Mistake': Bill Gates Admits His Fundraisers With Pedophile Epstein 'Gave Him Credibility'

Melinda Gates opened up about her divorce from billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, finalised in August 2021, in an interview in March, saying that she “did... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T08:38+0000

2022-05-02T08:38+0000

2022-05-02T08:38+0000

bill gates

melinda gates

bill & melinda gates foundation

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103560/96/1035609666_0:77:2061:1236_1920x0_80_0_0_1f00c9491bff020312359c4d2e1d5354.jpg

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has admitted that attending fundraising meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier had already been convicted of soliciting sex from a minor in 2008 was “a huge mistake”.Gates first met Epstein in 2011, inviting the financier to fundraising dinners that promoted the Gates Foundation.Jeffrey Epstein died inside a jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide by the coroner. Throughout his life, the multi-million-dollar hedge fund manager had cultivated close relationships with some of the world’s most powerful men, including billionaires like Leslie Wexner, politicians such as ex-president Bill Clinton and even royals, such as Prince Andrew. As of 2011, Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein at least three times at the financier’s Manhattan townhouse, according to sources cited by The New York Times in 2021. Furthermore, it was reported that employees of Gates’ foundation also paid multiple visits to Epstein’s mansion. Epstein had reportedly proposed helping raise funds for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - plans that never materialised. The meetings between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein irked Melinda Gates, something she opened up about in her first interview after the power couple finalised their divorce in August 2021. The couple announced in May 2021 that they were separating after 27 years of marriage. “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time,” said Melinda Gates on "CBS Mornings". Weighing in on the one occasion when she met the convicted sex felon, she added: In earlier interviews, Bill Gates claimed that he had stopped meeting with Jeffrey Epstein after he determined that they would not be productive for his philanthropic foundation."I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended," Gates said in an August 2021 CNN interview. Gates, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, stepped down as the company's CEO in 2000, saying he wanted to focus on his foundation.

https://sputniknews.com/20210514/bill-gates-ties-to-sex-felon-epstein-was-reportedly-major-trauma-for-estranged-wife-melinda-1082887797.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/nothing-new-on-that-bill-gates-brushes-off-question-about-his-dinners-with-epstein-1089288046.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

bill gates, melinda gates, bill & melinda gates foundation, jeffrey epstein