https://sputniknews.com/20220501/who-do-i-fck-to-be-powerful-another-music-clip-with-head-of-bidens-ministry-of-truth-emerges-1095188729.html

‘Who Do I F*ck to Be Powerful?’ Another Music Clip With Head of 'Biden's Ministry of Truth' Emerges

‘Who Do I F*ck to Be Powerful?’ Another Music Clip With Head of 'Biden's Ministry of Truth' Emerges

The video in question was uploaded on YouTube in 2015 and uncovered by the media this week. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-01T19:04+0000

2022-05-01T19:04+0000

2022-05-01T19:04+0000

us

video

singing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095189105_52:0:1352:731_1920x0_80_0_0_fe348a437f0351c836262cc40a548704.png

A short viral video featuring Nina Jankowicz, US President Joe Biden’s new “disinformation czar”, apparently wasn’t the only time she displayed her musical talent on camera in recent years.A YouTube video uploaded in 2015 by the account “LA TI DO Productions” and recently unearthed by Breitbart shows Jankowicz singing a slightly altered version of “My Simple Christmas Wish (Rich, Famous, and Powerful)” by David Friedman.A few years later, in February 2021, Jankowicz tweeted another video of her singing about the dangers of misinformation, calling herself the “Mary Poppins of Misinformation” in the caption.And this year, she has been tapped to head the US Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, which has already been branded as the "Ministry of Truth" by some political figures, such as Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Republican House Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, video, singing