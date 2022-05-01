https://sputniknews.com/20220501/us-based-firm-that-signed-up-prince-harry-faces-discontent-among-its-employees---media-1095185065.html

US-Based Firm That Signed Up Prince Harry Faces Discontent Among Its Employees - Media

US-Based Firm That Signed Up Prince Harry Faces Discontent Among Its Employees - Media

Upcoming changes in the company’s coaches’ contracts reportedly led one of the employees to complain that the firm has essentially turned them into a... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-01T14:55+0000

2022-05-01T14:55+0000

2022-05-01T14:55+0000

us

prince harry

company

employees

uprising

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083632463_0:45:2001:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_179d5756b3ffc8d678d0c4540b5097c1.jpg

BetterUp, a mental health and coaching startup where Prince Harry signed on as the chief impact officer last year, apparently has a veritable "uprising" brewing among its staff, The Daily Beast reports.According to the media outlet, the development comes as the Silicon Valley company is moving to modify the coaches’ contracts in a development that some of these coaches described as a "sneaky pay cut".The upcoming changes that were recently announced by the firm involve a new rating system that would influence the coaches’ fees, with the coaches being retroactively evaluated "in part based on how ‘life-changing’ a client found their guidance and how frequently they met for sessions", as the media outlet put it.Meanwhile, BetterUp has reportedly announced that they seek to modify their "original plans", with one company executive writing to coaches that "no one will see any sort of decrease in their effective session rate compared to their 2021 effective session rate".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, prince harry, company, employees, uprising