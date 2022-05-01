Taiwan Will Not Return to China’s ‘Cruel’ COVID Lockdowns, Despite Record Outbreak

International
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Taiwan does not intend to return to China’s “cruel” lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the island, Premier Su Tseng-chang said during a Sunday visit to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.The premier’s remarks come amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and an accompanying demand for tests on the island of 23 million.Su remarked that their containment efforts, although not comparable to that of Shanghai, have been “praised by the world.”China’s Taiwan Affairs Office argued last week that the government’s departure from the ‘zero-COVID’ policy will result in many deaths.However, Chen Shih-chung, health minister of the island, noted in a Thursday briefing that 99.7% of the cases in the current outbreak either had no symptoms or had mild symptoms.At least 858 COVID-19-related deaths have been logged on the island, as of this article’s publication.The current COVID-19 vaccination rate among those older than 75 years of age is 72.5%. Only some 59.1% of that same group have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster jab.
04:02 GMT 01.05.2022
It was reported earlier this week that Taiwan is experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, accounting for more than 11,353 new cases reported on Thursday alone. Cases of the contagious disease have been on the uptick since the island’s government announced that it would cease practicing its “zero-COVID” policy.
Taiwan does not intend to return to China’s “cruel” lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the island, Premier Su Tseng-chang said during a Sunday visit to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.
The premier’s remarks come amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and an accompanying demand for tests on the island of 23 million.
Su remarked that their containment efforts, although not comparable to that of Shanghai, have been “praised by the world.”
“We will not lock down the country and cities as cruelly as China,” Su said.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office argued last week that the government’s departure from the ‘zero-COVID’ policy will result in many deaths.
However, Chen Shih-chung, health minister of the island, noted in a Thursday briefing that 99.7% of the cases in the current outbreak either had no symptoms or had mild symptoms.
At least 858 COVID-19-related deaths have been logged on the island, as of this article’s publication.
The current COVID-19 vaccination rate among those older than 75 years of age is 72.5%. Only some 59.1% of that same group have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster jab.
