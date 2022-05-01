'Still Too Much': Netizens React to Speculation About Amber Heard's Screen Time in Aquaman Sequel

International
Live Video: May Day March Takes Place in Berlin
viral
amber heard
movie
role
18:43 GMT 01.05.2022
Andrei Dergalin
At the time of this article’s writing, an online petition calling to have Amber Heard removed from the sequel to "Aquaman" due to having been “exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp” has accrued over 2.8 million signatures.
American actress Amber Heard may not have much screen time in the upcoming superhero film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, sequel to the 2018 movie “Aquaman”, if a particular social media post is to be believed.
The revelation was brought forth by Grace Randolph, whom MailOnline describes as a film journalist known for comic book movie scoops.
“I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2”, Randolph tweeted last week.
The news was welcomed by quite a few social media users, although some complained that 10 minutes is “still too much”, and that Heard doesn’t deserve even one minute.
This development comes as the online petition calling to have Heard removed from the sequel to “Aquaman” due to having been “exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp”, as the petition’s author put it, has accrued over 2.8 million signatures.
Heard herself is currently being sued for $50 million by Depp, who alleges that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.
In the publication in question, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.
