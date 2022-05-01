International
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/police-fire-tear-gas-to-disperse-crowds-at-paris-demonstration---video-1095187185.html
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between the French police and demonstrators broke out at May Day rallies in Paris on Sunday, forcing law enforcement officers to use... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
The May Day demonstration has involved various trade unions, youth organizations, left-wing politicians, representatives of socialist and communist parties, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vests movement. According to the BFMTV broadcaster, former French presidential candidate, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party Jean-Luc Melenchon, was expected to participate in the Paris rally.Most clashes between the police and radical groups among the demonstrators took place in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, on Voltaire Boulevard. Protesters began pelting police with smoke bombs, glass bottles and stones. In response, law enforcement officers used tear gas several times in a row, the correspondent said.The radical Black Block movement, which has joined the demonstration, began to smash the windows of cafes, real estate agencies, banks, pharmacies and other buildings on Voltaire Boulevard. Some protesters began looting the unguarded stores, the correspondent said.On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent said that clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators.
17:08 GMT 01.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALAIN JOCARDFrench police stand in a group on the Place de la Nation amid clashes with protesters on the sidelines of the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally, marking International Workers' Day, in Paris on May 1, 2022.
French police stand in a group on the Place de la Nation amid clashes with protesters on the sidelines of the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally, marking International Workers' Day, in Paris on May 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALAIN JOCARD
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between the French police and demonstrators broke out at May Day rallies in Paris on Sunday, forcing law enforcement officers to use tear gas several times, according to a Sputnik correspondent.
The May Day demonstration has involved various trade unions, youth organizations, left-wing politicians, representatives of socialist and communist parties, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vests movement. According to the BFMTV broadcaster, former French presidential candidate, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party Jean-Luc Melenchon, was expected to participate in the Paris rally.
Most clashes between the police and radical groups among the demonstrators took place in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, on Voltaire Boulevard. Protesters began pelting police with smoke bombs, glass bottles and stones. In response, law enforcement officers used tear gas several times in a row, the correspondent said.
The radical Black Block movement, which has joined the demonstration, began to smash the windows of cafes, real estate agencies, banks, pharmacies and other buildings on Voltaire Boulevard. Some protesters began looting the unguarded stores, the correspondent said.
On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent said that clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators.
