Over 100 Demonstrators Attempt to Disrupt Germany's Baerbock’s Presentation in Ahrensburg - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - About 150 demonstrators tried to disrupt the speech of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock regarding Ukraine in Germany's northernmost... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

Speaking in front of a crowd of about 1,000 people in Ahrensburg on Saturday, Baerbock voiced support for heavy weaponry deliveries to Ukraine.Die Zeit said, citing police, that about 150 people tried to disrupt the foreign minister’s presentation, turning on sirens and shouting "warmonger" and "liar".According to the newspaper, another event with Baerbock's participation was cancelled on Saturday out of security concerns.The Bundestag voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for a motion initiated by the ruling three-party coalition that called for direct and indirect supplies of tanks and other military hardware to Ukraine.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.Baerbock said on Wednesday that supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons does not make the West part of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.

