May Day March Takes Place in Berlin

The event is taking place after a two-year pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, where a large demonstration organised by left-wing activists is taking place to mark International Workers' Day. May Day marches and protests have long been a tradition in Berlin, where crowds gather to celebrate a holiday which has historical significance for the workers' movement and to voice their dissatisfaction with some of the government's policies.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

