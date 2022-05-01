https://sputniknews.com/20220501/may-day-march-takes-place-in-berlin-1095180636.html
The event is taking place after a two-year pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, where a large demonstration organised by left-wing activists is taking place to mark International Workers' Day. May Day marches and protests have long been a tradition in Berlin, where crowds gather to celebrate a holiday which has historical significance for the workers' movement and to voice their dissatisfaction with some of the government's policies.
May Day March Takes Place in Berlin
16:05 GMT 01.05.2022 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 01.05.2022)
The event is taking place after a two-year pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, where a large demonstration organised by left-wing activists is taking place to mark International Workers' Day.
May Day marches and protests have long been a tradition in Berlin, where crowds gather to celebrate a holiday which has historical significance for the workers' movement and to voice their dissatisfaction with some of the government's policies.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.