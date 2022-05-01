https://sputniknews.com/20220501/hungary-says-9-other-eu-countries-opened-accounts-in-russian-banks-to-pay-for-gas-1095187705.html
Hungary Says 9 Other EU Countries Opened Accounts in Russian Banks to Pay for Gas
Hungary Says 9 Other EU Countries Opened Accounts in Russian Banks to Pay for Gas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Apart from Hungary, nine other European countries have opened accounts in Russian banks under Moscow's scheme to accept gas payments in rubles
On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that some European companies had agreed to Moscow's scheme, but they did not dare to admit it and continued to spread false information about Hungary's position with the help of Western media.He also noted that the European Union has not adopted any sanctions prohibiting payments for Russian gas in rubles and that this aspect is regulated by a civil law agreement between the government and companies.In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch gas payments for countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles. This decision came after several countries imposed restrictions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.Under the new scheme, Gazprombank will open special foreign currency and ruble accounts for foreign customers. Buyers will be able to transfer funds in the currencies specified in gas supply contracts. The bank will sell it on the Moscow Exchange and then transfer rubles to the gas buyers' ruble accounts. Buyers will then use these funds to pay Gazprom.In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the country's readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles.
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/russia-simplifies-tax-registration-for-foreign-firms-to-facilitate-ruble-payments-for-gas-1095185558.html
Hungary Says 9 Other EU Countries Opened Accounts in Russian Banks to Pay for Gas
17:42 GMT 01.05.2022 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 01.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Apart from Hungary, nine other European countries have opened accounts in Russian banks under Moscow's scheme to accept gas payments in rubles, but they do not want to announce the move to the public, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, said on Sunday.
On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that some European companies had agreed to Moscow's scheme, but they did not dare to admit it and continued to spread false information about Hungary's position with the help of Western media.
"Hungary has opened a euro account, to which a gas price is credited in euro, and then a bank converts it into rubles... Beside us, nine other countries are doing the same, but they do not admit they are doing the same, just because in Europe 'being good for Europe' now means that the leadership of the country is not speaking honestly with its people and internationally," Gulyas told Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio.
He also noted that the European Union has not adopted any sanctions prohibiting payments for Russian gas in rubles and that this aspect is regulated by a civil law agreement between the government and companies.
In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch gas payments for countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles. This decision came after several countries imposed restrictions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.
Under the new scheme, Gazprombank will open special foreign currency and ruble accounts for foreign customers. Buyers will be able to transfer funds in the currencies specified in gas supply contracts. The bank will sell it on the Moscow Exchange and then transfer rubles to the gas buyers' ruble accounts. Buyers will then use these funds to pay Gazprom.
In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the country's readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles.