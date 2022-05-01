https://sputniknews.com/20220501/hungary-says-9-other-eu-countries-opened-accounts-in-russian-banks-to-pay-for-gas-1095187705.html

Hungary Says 9 Other EU Countries Opened Accounts in Russian Banks to Pay for Gas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Apart from Hungary, nine other European countries have opened accounts in Russian banks under Moscow's scheme to accept gas payments in... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that some European companies had agreed to Moscow's scheme, but they did not dare to admit it and continued to spread false information about Hungary's position with the help of Western media.He also noted that the European Union has not adopted any sanctions prohibiting payments for Russian gas in rubles and that this aspect is regulated by a civil law agreement between the government and companies.In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch gas payments for countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles. This decision came after several countries imposed restrictions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.Under the new scheme, Gazprombank will open special foreign currency and ruble accounts for foreign customers. Buyers will be able to transfer funds in the currencies specified in gas supply contracts. The bank will sell it on the Moscow Exchange and then transfer rubles to the gas buyers' ruble accounts. Buyers will then use these funds to pay Gazprom.In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the country's readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

