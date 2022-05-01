https://sputniknews.com/20220501/germans-suffer-inflationary-shock-as-prices-for-some-foods-surge-by-double-digits-report-1095182291.html

Germans Suffer ‘Inflationary Shock’ as Prices for Some Foods Surge by Double Digits: Report

Germans Suffer ‘Inflationary Shock’ as Prices for Some Foods Surge by Double Digits: Report

Germany is suffering from an “inflationary shock in food retail,” with the jump in prices seen in recent weeks – by double digits for some items, showing no signs of abating, Handelsblatt reports.Chehab Wahby, a partner at EY-Parthenon, a global consultancy, warned that prices are likely to consider their upward march, and that “lower income groups will be hit particularly hard” as a consequence.The consumer climate index – a GfK model which measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity, projected a drop to negative 26.5 points in May – its lowest showing since measurements began, and even lower than the previous point seen in the spring of 2020 at the height of Covid panic.At the same time that retailers raise prices, growing consumer uncertainty is said to be causing a drop in sales, and an associated losses in income for producers and retailers alike. Last week German meat giant Tonnies Group reported a drop in sales of nearly one billion euros in connection with the inflationary crunch.The crisis is also causing a further monopolization of the food industry, with discount retailer giants like Aldi and Lidl picking up market share lost by smaller specialist shops such as butchers who cannot afford to keep prices down through economies of scale.On Thursday, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office reported that it expects inflation to hit 7.4 percent in April, up 0.8 percent compared to March, and up 7.8 percent year-on-year. The last time inflation reached above 7 percent in the Federal Republic was in 1972.The crisis has been exacerbated in the weeks that have followed Moscow’s decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine, with Germany, the US and their allies slapping thousands of new sanctions on Russia and taking steps to measurably reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies and natural resources. Economic leaders in Germany and other industrial giants have warned that outright bans on Russian gas, oil and other raw materials threaten to cripple economies and cause a crisis unseen since the Second World War.

