https://sputniknews.com/20220501/evacuee-says-ukrainian-military-mentioned-mercenary-general-staying-at-azovstal-plant-1095188075.html

Evacuee Says Ukrainian Military Mentioned Mercenary General Staying at Azovstal Plant

Evacuee Says Ukrainian Military Mentioned Mercenary General Staying at Azovstal Plant

BEZIMENNOYE, DPR (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military mentioned a mercenary general staying at the Azovstal steel plant who was in touch with Volodymyr Zelensky... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-01T18:34+0000

2022-05-01T18:34+0000

2022-05-01T18:35+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

mariupol

mercenary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094973870_0:0:3187:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_d5ffde841b8d13f3112cde212bd69bbe.jpg

"The military came and said that they have a general sitting somewhere in the bunker. He was appointed. He is an Azov fighter. He is sort of a mercenary and he is in personal touch with Zelensky," Usmanova told reporters.Forty people, including 18 men, 14 women and eight children, were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and adjacent areas on three buses. Another 46 people escaped from the territory on their own the day before.All the evacuees were accommodated in a campground in the village of Bezimennoye, where they were provided with overnight shelter, food and medical assistance. The evacuation was monitored by representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.On 7 March, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

ukraine

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, mariupol, mercenary