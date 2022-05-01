https://sputniknews.com/20220501/dossier-of-shame-noisy-sex-in-commons--dck-pics-sent-to-female-mps-trigger-calls-for-reform-1095181694.html

'Dossier of Shame': 'Noisy Sex' in Commons & 'D*ck Pics Sent to Female MPs' Trigger Calls For Reform

As Tory politician Neil Parish stands down as a Member of Parliament for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting to having watched pornography twice in the... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

There have been more than 90 accusations, ranging from sexual harassment to bribery and bullying in Parliament, according to a so-called “dossier of shame” against MPs put together by a Commons staffer, the Mail on Sunday reported.One senior Tory MP is described as having pressured a female staff member for "sexual favours", and another reportedly offered a member of his staff a taxpayer-funded pay rise under the condition that part of the boost would find its way into his own pockets.According to the newspaper, some claims were believed to be so grave that party bosses have been advised to take them “straight to the police”. The report comes in the wake of the resignation announced by senior Tory Neil Parish on 30 April. The former MP for Tiverton and Honiton admitted to having twice watched pornography in the House of Commons. Parish claimed the first time was accidental after looking at tractors online but that the second was "a moment of madness".In the wake of his revelation, The Sunday Times reported that 56 MPs and 70 complaints overall have been referred to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme (ICGS). Complaints which have been investigated reportedly range from sexual harassment to serious allegations of assault, and those who are being looked into include three Cabinet ministers and two members of the Labour shadow Cabinet.One minister was accused of having engaged in “noisy sex” in his Commons office, and another Tory MP is believed to have sent a “d*ck pic” to a female colleague.The list of alleged offences continues, with another politician ostensibly repeatedly warned for soliciting the services of prostitutes.According to The Sunday Times, sources described one MP of getting so drunk on champagne at a parliamentary get-together that he or she had to be escorted out.Another inebriated parliamentarian reportedly licked men's faces while romping in one of Parliament's bars.The renewed scrutiny of MPs' behaviour over allegations of sexual misconduct has triggered urgent calls for a “radical” reform of working practices in the House of CommonsThe Speaker has also suggested that staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians directly, with an outside body employing aides.Weighing in on the reports, UK Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, denied that there is a “culture of misogyny” in Parliament.Andrea Leadsom, the former leader of the Commons, who in 2018 spearheaded the establishment of the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), was cited by The Sunday Times as saying:

