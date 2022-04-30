https://sputniknews.com/20220430/yellow-vests-rally-for-new-round-of-protests-in-paris-1095167933.html

Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris

The Yellow Vests have organised weekly protests since November 2018, when some 300,000 people hit the streets to denounce the government's planned fuel tax... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a protest against President Emmanuel Macron. The demonstration comes after the head of the state won re-election, garnering 58.6 per cent of votes — excluding abstentions and spoilt ballots — in the second round last Sunday.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

