Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
The Yellow Vests have organised weekly protests since November 2018, when some 300,000 people hit the streets to denounce the government's planned fuel tax
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a protest against President Emmanuel Macron. The demonstration comes after the head of the state won re-election, garnering 58.6 per cent of votes — excluding abstentions and spoilt ballots — in the second round last Sunday.
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris

