https://sputniknews.com/20220430/yellow-vests-rally-for-new-round-of-protests-in-paris-1095167933.html
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
The Yellow Vests have organised weekly protests since November 2018, when some 300,000 people hit the streets to denounce the government's planned fuel tax... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-30T13:37+0000
2022-04-30T13:37+0000
2022-04-30T13:37+0000
europe
france
yellow vests
protest
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107491/62/1074916203_0:331:2048:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_ceacf709b2cee73691f577f302e8b1a0.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a protest against President Emmanuel Macron. The demonstration comes after the head of the state won re-election, garnering 58.6 per cent of votes — excluding abstentions and spoilt ballots — in the second round last Sunday.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107491/62/1074916203_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_dc0c2cc9a7bc7d6b9f951cdcb08454c2.jpg
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
2022-04-30T13:37+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, france, yellow vests, protest, protests, видео
Yellow Vests Rally for New Round of Protests in Paris
The Yellow Vests have organised weekly protests since November 2018, when some 300,000 people hit the streets to denounce the government's planned fuel tax rises, particularly on diesel. They later transformed into a national movement against social injustice in France and the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests movement is holding a protest against President Emmanuel Macron. The demonstration comes after the head of the state won re-election, garnering 58.6 per cent of votes — excluding abstentions and spoilt ballots — in the second round last Sunday.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: