Weekly News Wrap Up; Free Speech Advocates Fear Biden's Disinformation Board; No Gas For Poland

Free speech advocates are concerned that President Biden's DHS disinformation board is a trojan horse that will be used to censor anti-war voices. 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. President Biden's new chief of disinformation has a sordid history regarding that subject. Also, missiles hit Kiev while the UN chief was in town and President Biden asks for 33 billion dollars for Ukraine.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. Moderna is seeking approval for a vaccine for younger children. Also, covid cases are rising but deaths and hospitalizations are remaining stable.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The chip shortage will likely last much longer than anticipated. Also, the economy is shrinking and president Biden is asking for massive amounts of funding for Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Pro Ukrainian protesters in New York cheered for the openly Nazi Azov Battalion. Also, President Biden has created a new board to address disinformation, the US empire is angry over China's deal with the Solomon Islands, and Gazprom suspends gas to nonpaying unfriendly nations.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, join us to discuss this week's news stories. President Biden is asking for 33 billion dollars to cover Ukraine's expenses until September. Also, the majority of the world opposes the US empire regarding the Ukraine crisis and the US media is failing the people in covering this military operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

