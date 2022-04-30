https://sputniknews.com/20220430/watch-best-video-of-nessie-in-20-years-shows-mysterious-object-lurking-in-loch-ness-waters-1095160509.html

WATCH: 'Best Video of Nessie in 20 Years' Shows Mysterious Object Lurking in Loch Ness Waters

2022-04-30

A new clip allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster has emerged online, with some specialists claiming it is the most compelling footage of the creature in the past two decades, according to the Daily Mail.The video, which lasts two-and-a-half minutes, was taken by a married couple who were on holiday in the Scottish Highlands. It shows humps breaking the surface of the water, as something large may be lurking beneath.The authors of the clip, who prefer to stay anonymous, noted they had no strong views on Nessie, but expressed hope their video may help provide answers about its existence.She also noted that the creature was propelling itself with something, which was not what fish would do.According to Gary Campbell, who keeps the Official Loch Ness Monster Register, the video is one of the best clips showing the alleged monster.

