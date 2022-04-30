https://sputniknews.com/20220430/watch-best-video-of-nessie-in-20-years-shows-mysterious-object-lurking-in-loch-ness-waters-1095160509.html
WATCH: 'Best Video of Nessie in 20 Years' Shows Mysterious Object Lurking in Loch Ness Waters
WATCH: 'Best Video of Nessie in 20 Years' Shows Mysterious Object Lurking in Loch Ness Waters
WATCH: 'Best Video of Nessie in 20 Years' Shows Mysterious Object Lurking in Loch Ness Waters
2022-04-30T05:09+0000
2022-04-30T05:09+0000
2022-04-30T05:09+0000
loch ness
loch ness monster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106503/78/1065037815_0:88:1280:808_1920x0_80_0_0_4f01deabf058a465f66b7a23a54589b1.jpg
A new clip allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster has emerged online, with some specialists claiming it is the most compelling footage of the creature in the past two decades, according to the Daily Mail.The video, which lasts two-and-a-half minutes, was taken by a married couple who were on holiday in the Scottish Highlands. It shows humps breaking the surface of the water, as something large may be lurking beneath.The authors of the clip, who prefer to stay anonymous, noted they had no strong views on Nessie, but expressed hope their video may help provide answers about its existence.She also noted that the creature was propelling itself with something, which was not what fish would do.According to Gary Campbell, who keeps the Official Loch Ness Monster Register, the video is one of the best clips showing the alleged monster.
loch ness
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106503/78/1065037815_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c3bac9bd826274b01e03947f8fa8be9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
loch ness, loch ness monster
WATCH: 'Best Video of Nessie in 20 Years' Shows Mysterious Object Lurking in Loch Ness Waters
Over the past decades, people have been searching for the legendary creature and trying to capture its image with the most advanced tech, but the monster's existence still remains a mystery.
A new clip allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster has emerged online, with some specialists claiming it is the most compelling footage of the creature in the past two decades, according to the Daily Mail.
The video, which lasts two-and-a-half minutes, was taken by a married couple who were on holiday in the Scottish Highlands. It shows humps breaking the surface of the water, as something large may be lurking beneath.
The authors of the clip, who prefer to stay anonymous, noted they had no strong views on Nessie, but expressed hope their video may help provide answers about its existence.
"You could see something under the water, then it rushed forward and turned round. From what we could gauge, it was between 20 and 30 feet long. There was nothing else on the loch, no boats, nothing," the wife said.
She also noted that the creature was propelling itself with something, which was not what fish would do.
According to Gary Campbell, who keeps the Official Loch Ness Monster Register, the video is one of the best clips showing the alleged monster.
"In terms of video evidence, there’s been two or three really good videos in the past but this is certainly up there with the best of them," he claimed.