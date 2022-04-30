https://sputniknews.com/20220430/uk-deputy-resigns-amid-accusations-of-watching-porn-at-work---reports-1095171367.html

UK Deputy Resigns Amid Accusations of Watching Porn at Work - Reports

A member of the British parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Neil Parish, who is accused of watching porn on his phone at the...

Earlier in March, UK media reported that a female minister had seen a male colleague watching pornographic material while sitting next to her in the lower house of the British parliament.On Friday, Parish was suspended pending further investigation into the incident. The deputy himself confirmed to local media that he had watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons twice. According to Parish, the first time was accidental, but the second was deliberate, "a moment of madness."

