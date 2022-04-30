https://sputniknews.com/20220430/uk-deputy-resigns-amid-accusations-of-watching-porn-at-work---reports-1095171367.html
Moscow (Sputnik) - A member of the British parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Neil Parish, who is accused of watching porn on his phone at the workplace, has resigned, media reported on Saturday.
"We want to thank Neil Parish for his service to the local people for over 12 years. We support his decision to leave the position of Member of Parliament," a Conservative Party spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky News.
Earlier in March, UK media reported that a female minister had seen a male colleague watching pornographic material while sitting next to her in the lower house of the British parliament.
On Friday, Parish was suspended pending further investigation into the incident. The deputy himself confirmed to local media that he had watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons twice. According to Parish, the first time was accidental, but the second was deliberate, "a moment of madness."