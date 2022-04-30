International
https://sputniknews.com/20220430/uk-deputy-resigns-amid-accusations-of-watching-porn-at-work---reports-1095171367.html
UK Deputy Resigns Amid Accusations of Watching Porn at Work - Reports
UK Deputy Resigns Amid Accusations of Watching Porn at Work - Reports
Moscow (Sputnik) - A member of the British parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Neil Parish, who is accused of watching porn on his phone at the... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-30T17:40+0000
2022-04-30T17:40+0000
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095160837_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_580b64cf31763b8005a8994dff8d1a29.jpg
Earlier in March, UK media reported that a female minister had seen a male colleague watching pornographic material while sitting next to her in the lower house of the British parliament.On Friday, Parish was suspended pending further investigation into the incident. The deputy himself confirmed to local media that he had watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons twice. According to Parish, the first time was accidental, but the second was deliberate, "a moment of madness."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095160837_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1283bcf36c8eb438004e9cb86861283b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk

UK Deputy Resigns Amid Accusations of Watching Porn at Work - Reports

17:40 GMT 30.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / RICHARD TOWNSHENDAn undated handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament in London
An undated handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / RICHARD TOWNSHEND
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Moscow (Sputnik) - A member of the British parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Neil Parish, who is accused of watching porn on his phone at the workplace, has resigned, media reported on Saturday.
"We want to thank Neil Parish for his service to the local people for over 12 years. We support his decision to leave the position of Member of Parliament," a Conservative Party spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky News.
Earlier in March, UK media reported that a female minister had seen a male colleague watching pornographic material while sitting next to her in the lower house of the British parliament.
On Friday, Parish was suspended pending further investigation into the incident. The deputy himself confirmed to local media that he had watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons twice. According to Parish, the first time was accidental, but the second was deliberate, "a moment of madness."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала